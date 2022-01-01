Gallery 90220 / Gensler

+ 16

Design Team: Kevin Sherrod, Chris Doerr, Wayne Thomas

General Contractor : Sola Impact

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Gallery 90220 provided the unique opportunity for Gensler and Sola Impact to work for hand and hand on realizing the overall vision of creating a truly community-centric space, with many custom features. These details were crucial to solving really complex issues in a low-tech or budget-friendly way. One example is the storage wall, which might otherwise be an uninteresting detail, became an opportunity to create a dynamic solution.

The storage wall solves a few problems. First, because there are large openings on three of the four walls in the gallery we needed to find a way to add more useable wall space. The thickened wall permits the creative team to have 4 additional surfaces for displaying art. Secondly, because space was limited we needed to think differently about string art long term, without interrupting the flow of the space, or undermining the beauty of the art around. We accomplished this through special vertical sliding shelves that enable the safe storage of art.

Another feature in the space that was always particularly excited about was the operable polycarbonate wall. One of the big challenges with trying to design a gallery that also needed a full office space was allowing for flexibility in the program so creatives could make the space their own, now and in the future. The operable wall, which acts like an oversized door, allows the office to transform into additional gallery space when it is not being used for meetings.

The door is covered with translucent polycarbonate material which allows for natural light to enter in spite of the space having no true windows. The dynamic quality of the polycarbonate material, combined with the signature "Red Dot" logo, creates a powerful identity when entering the gallery that is unique to the space.