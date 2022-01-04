The Transformation of Huahai Homestay in Daijin Village / DUS Studio

Save this picture! Original architectural patterns and layouts of residents are retained. Image © Jing Guo

+ 26

Design Team: Kuan Li, Xinbo Huang, Yujie Sun

Clients: Shanghai Huajing Construction Development Co., Ltd

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Architecture is fitted into the surrounding environment. Image © Jing Guo

Text description provided by the architects. Daijin Village, located in Jinshan District, Shanghai, is a typical waterside village in the south of the Yangtze River. For generations, the local villagers have lived near water and made a living by fishing and farming. With the construction of the nearby Huakai Haishang Ecological Garden, the local life has also gradually changed. The increasing number of tourists called for new types of tourism. It was difficult for traditional forms of agritainment to meet the demands of tourists from cities. For this reason, creating an example and template of new forms of homestay to promote the industrial upgrading for surrounding peasants became the reason for Huahai homestay. How to fit the thousand-mu sea of flowers into the waterside village south of the Yangtze River is the entry point of this project.

Save this picture! Huahai homestay as the pilot scheme and template of transformation for the village. Image © Jing Guo

Save this picture! Daijin Village, a waterside village in the construction of beautiful countryside. Image © Jing Guo

As a whole, we retained the one story on the northern side and three stories on the southern side of the original dwellings, as well as the structure of yards in the north and halls in the south. Besides, according to the local policies, we redesigned the planar functions without deforming the original outlines of building roofs. Huahai in the northern part is the primary aspect of the landscape. Its main purpose is to serve as the transition to the guest rooms on the second and third floors. Large windows are installed to let the view of the sea of flowers into the rooms. The exterior staircases are the most lively visual elements of the entire homestay buildings. They connect different types of landscape space. Walk on the staircase to the third floor and you can get a sight of the sea of flowers and waterside views.

Save this picture! The keynote of white walls and black tiles is retained. Image © Jing Guo

Save this picture! The roof based on the concept of fallen petals. Image © Jing Guo

How can this homestay demonstrate its own styles and features? Architecture should be deemed as an independent existence in the whole environment. Instead, it should be set off by the surrounding environment from a distance. This is my original intention of the design. Because this homestay building plays a leading part in the transformation of homestay in Daijin Village. We don’t want to cause any severe impact on the basic styles and features of waterside views in the south of the Yangtze River.

Save this picture! Curved symbols extracted from petals. Image © Jing Guo

Save this picture! Large French windows let the outside view into the guest rooms. Image © Jing Guo

Therefore, the primary principle is to continue the keynote of white walls and black tiles in the waterside residential dwellings. On this basis, we extracted the curve line of petals to make breakthroughs in canopies between staircases, rest space and architectural windows. In this way, heterogeneous forms are embedded in the overall scene to induce visual impacts and memory points.

Save this picture! The white terrace on the second floor leads the view to the north. Image © Jing Guo

Save this picture! The semitransparent arched framework forms varying changes of light and shadow. Image © Jing Guo

Besides, on a roof facing the sea of flowers, colorful metal tiles are embellished. In this way, it seems as if petals were on the roof, so the colors inside the courtyards are enriched. Waterside towns in the south of Yangtze River and the sea of flowers at all seasons, and the combination of the two cultural traits provide the unique character for the homestay. We hope this simple attempt can add more beauty to Daijin Village.