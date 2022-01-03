We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. Corner Pavilion / Dazhou And Associates

Corner Pavilion / Dazhou And Associates

Save this project
Corner Pavilion / Dazhou And Associates
Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Entering the pavilion. Image © Wen StudioTo the lake. Image © Wen StudioDetail of the column. Image © Wen StudioNorth view. Image © Wen Studio+ 21

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop
Hangzhou, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Corner pavillion. Image © Wen Studio
Corner pavillion. Image © Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a pedestrian street by the West Lake in Hangzhou, Corner Pavilion is a small building designed by Dazhou And Associates for the coffee brand M Stand. The street is crowded with people and the site is defined out by three ginkgo trees, less than 100 meters from the West Lake.

Save this picture!
North view. Image © Wen Studio
North view. Image © Wen Studio

Sculpture and Support. With three simple geometries supporting the heavy metal roof volume, the building stands like a sculpture on a busy street. It opens up in all directions, so that there is no obstruction at eye level except for the necessary structure, and you can look at it and then through it.

Save this picture!
Corner pavilion in the street. Image © Wen Studio
Corner pavilion in the street. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
Axonometric. Image Courtesy of Dazhou And Associates
Axonometric. Image Courtesy of Dazhou And Associates

Shelter and Platform. It must be a space to enter and to stay. In the design, we compressed the bar space as much as possible and gave the semi-outdoor platform to the street. The large shelter attracts people coming and entering to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee. We wanted the corner pavilion to blend into the street and become an important public space in the square.

Save this picture!
Entering the pavilion. Image © Wen Studio
Entering the pavilion. Image © Wen Studio

Reach out to West Lake. The metal texture makes the Corner Pavilion look heavy and calm, while the delicate structure allows it to float lightly. In the design, we intentionally canceled a column on the West Lakeside, and the large roof is completed with more than 4m cantilevers, allowing view and space to extend towards the West Lake. The Corner Pavilion is neither close nor far from the lake, and it is quietly conversing with the West Lake in its own way.

Save this picture!
To the lake. Image © Wen Studio
To the lake. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
Detail of the column. Image © Wen Studio
Detail of the column. Image © Wen Studio

The answer is seven nights. How many days does it take to transport 10 tons of steel from Shanghai to Hangzhou? After the design was completed, at the request of the scenic spot and the shopping mall, we could get only seven nights to build it. Due to the precise design development of the steel structure, we disassembled the main structure into several truss parts and performed a trial assembly in a factory in Shanghai, then disassembled and delivered the parts to Hangzhou for an on-site assembly. Precise detail design and construction control kept the error to millimeter level, allowing for the most complete presentation of the design.

Save this picture!
Under the shelter. Image © Wen Studio
Under the shelter. Image © Wen Studio
Save this picture!
Floating roof. Image © Wen Studio
Floating roof. Image © Wen Studio

The Corner Pavilion is quiet, not showing off or yelling, and it has been there for a long time since the first moment it was there. When autumn comes, the ginkgo leaves fall on the roof, people take a rest here in the descending twilight, looking west, it is the sunset of West Lake.

Save this picture!
Detail of roof. Image © Wen Studio
Detail of roof. Image © Wen Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Near the West Lake, Hangzhou, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dazhou And Associates
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopChina
Cite: "Corner Pavilion / Dazhou And Associates" 03 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974411/corner-pavilion-dazhou-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wen Studio

杭州西湖角亭 / 大舟建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream