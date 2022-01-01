We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Vinted Vilnius Office / DO Architects

Vinted Vilnius Office / DO Architects
© Norbert Tukaj

Offices Interiors
Vilnius, Lithuania
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Vinted Vilnius office is located in Naujamiestis, an area that attracts people that love the urban way of living.

© Norbert Tukaj
Ground floor plan
The main entrance to Vinted office is formed from Naugarduko Street, and it is not a typical one. It is accessed via the green pedestrian path of Naugarduko street- the metal gates lead you to the Vinted street terrace, from where you enter the main representative space of the office.

© Norbert Tukaj

As you enter the first-floor space, you see all the social life that happens in Vinted. The main common space is 1500 m² and includes a great variety of functions - coffee bar, library, cafe, kitchen, gym, leisure bar, coy corners.

© Norbert Tukaj
Typical floor plan
© Norbert Tukaj

All four Vinted floors are connected by an open spiral staircase for the main inner circulation. Work floors were created by the activity-based office ideas, where separate, specialized spaces are created for many purposes or tasks. Each floor starts with its own gathering space, from which the movement takes place in two circles.

© Norbert Tukaj

The work areas are separated by a quieter aisle, in which we have planned semi-enclosed team workrooms. We realized that people are most productive when working in teams of up to 15 people. Having a confined but not entirely enclosed space allows you to create your own internal rules, just like in a family.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The main design driver for the interior atmosphere was the Vinted philosophy itself and the environment in which the new office is located. Vinted motto "Make second-hand first choice" led to the use of naked plasterboard walls, unpainted raw metal stairs, natural industrial aluminum luminaires. We tried to use a lot of recycled or natural, easily renewable materials, vintage sofas, armchairs, chandeliers, and cabinets to resurrect those items for a second life. We are glad that we found all those items in Lithuania, and most of this furniture is already a heritage of Lithuanian design.

© Norbert Tukaj

Address:Vilnius, Lithuania

