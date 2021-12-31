We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Hungary
  5. Lighthouse Pavilion / Grau Architects

Lighthouse Pavilion / Grau Architects

Save this project
Lighthouse Pavilion / Grau Architects
Save this picture!
© Filip Marčák
© Filip Marčák

© Filip Marčák© Filip Marčák© Filip Marčák© Filip Marčák+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Ipolytarnóc, Hungary
  • Architects: Grau Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Filip Marčák
  • Lead Architects: Andrej Olah, Filip Marčák, Matej Kurajda, Jana Filípková, Alexandra Májska, Simona Fischerová, Miroslava Mišurová, Marek Krátky
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Filip Marčák
© Filip Marčák

Text description provided by the architects. Ipolytarnóc is a small rural village in Hungary, with a sparse settlement of simple family houses typical for this agrarian environment, near the border with Slovakia. The Lighthouse pavilion was created as an intervention within the art project Field of sparks, which seeks to make this "forgotten" geographical area more attractive and promotional. Until now, the festival has focused on artistic interventions in the surrounding country, but to a large extent, it was a matter of transforming conceptual design ideas into pure artistic installations.

Save this picture!
© Filip Marčák
© Filip Marčák

This year, however, the founders of the festival came up with the idea of transforming an abandoned farmstead in the middle of the village into an artistic residence, where a pavilion for workshops or smaller events was to be built. The intention was to create a functional space, but with added aesthetic value.

Save this picture!
© Filip Marčák
© Filip Marčák
Save this picture!
Collage
Collage

We perceive the pavilion as an anthropological interpretation of functionality and aesthetics. The form of the pavilion is based on regional characteristics but transforms them into the current context. 

The dominant element is the chimney, which has always signalized life in the house. At the same time, in our conception, we transform it into a signal tower - a lighthouse, which marks the mainland border or civilization, and put it in the position of a billboard, like an advertisement on a local road. We transform an inseparable typological element of every house, home and give it a new meaning. Overall, we comprehensively perceive it as a point denoting a place of meeting, a place of socialization, a place of home, or a place for the community. An illuminated light signals cultural activity in the village.

Save this picture!
© Filip Marčák
© Filip Marčák
Save this picture!
© Filip Marčák
© Filip Marčák

This proposed form should not be inconspicuous but, on the contrary, attractive and highly visual. Aesthetics is transferred to the structure and turns the banal static scheme of the light chimney beams into a graphic and visual pattern. We are creating the concept of a functional ornament, where the light chimney as a visual attractor also serves as a lattice girder. Thanks to this no columns are needed in its center, as the frame construction consisting of five transverse frames is reinforced perpendicularly by this lattice girder.

Save this picture!
© Filip Marčák
© Filip Marčák

This installation was built during Field of Sparks Artweek with the financial support of the Visegrad Fund in Ipolytarnóc, Hungary.

Save this picture!
© Filip Marčák
© Filip Marčák

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ipolytarnóc, 3138 Hungary

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Grau Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionHungary
Cite: "Lighthouse Pavilion / Grau Architects" 31 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974398/lighthouse-pavilion-grau-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream