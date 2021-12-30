We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
Peer Coffee Roasters / Plainoddity

+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Jung-gu, South Korea
© Hong Kiwoong
© Hong Kiwoong

Text description provided by the architects. Specialty coffee to enjoy comfortably. May it be a haven where you can rest for a while in your busy daily life. Closer to your life.

© Hong Kiwoong
© Hong Kiwoong
Plan - 1st Floor
© Hong Kiwoong
© Hong Kiwoong

Coffee that blooms next to Gwanghuimun, the history of the Joseon Dynasty (four 小門). In this place where old and low buildings are lined up, Peer Coffee Roasters is designed as a comfortable space that is comfortable and accessible to people rather than being an unusual and special space. The old exterior and the internal wooden structure were not demolished but were remodeled to compensate for the old places.

© Hong Kiwoong
© Hong Kiwoong

On the first floor, windows were made for communication with passers-by and for take-out guests, and old materials were exposed to the outside, giving a familiar and comfortable image. To bring the historical background of Gwanghuimun, a counter and a service table were made in the shape of a dwi-ju (a bin that holds grains made of wood).

© Hong Kiwoong
© Hong Kiwoong
© Hong Kiwoong
© Hong Kiwoong

Climbing through a narrow staircase leads to a wide open second floor by exposing the wooden ceiling. The first floor is a place to stay for a while, and the second floor is designed so that group guests can sit comfortably.

© Hong Kiwoong
© Hong Kiwoong

Project gallery

Project location

Address:344 Toegye-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Plainoddity
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Peer Coffee Roasters / Plainoddity" 30 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974389/peer-coffee-roasters-plainoddity> ISSN 0719-8884

