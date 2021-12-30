Peer Coffee Roasters / Plainoddity

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Specialty coffee to enjoy comfortably. May it be a haven where you can rest for a while in your busy daily life. Closer to your life.

Coffee that blooms next to Gwanghuimun, the history of the Joseon Dynasty (four 小門). In this place where old and low buildings are lined up, Peer Coffee Roasters is designed as a comfortable space that is comfortable and accessible to people rather than being an unusual and special space. The old exterior and the internal wooden structure were not demolished but were remodeled to compensate for the old places.

On the first floor, windows were made for communication with passers-by and for take-out guests, and old materials were exposed to the outside, giving a familiar and comfortable image. To bring the historical background of Gwanghuimun, a counter and a service table were made in the shape of a dwi-ju (a bin that holds grains made of wood).

Climbing through a narrow staircase leads to a wide open second floor by exposing the wooden ceiling. The first floor is a place to stay for a while, and the second floor is designed so that group guests can sit comfortably.