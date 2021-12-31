David Street Station / Stateline No. 7 Architects

Save this picture! © Lee Chamberlain Photographer, Ben Winckler Photography

City: Casper

Country: United States

© Lee Chamberlain Photographer, Ben Winckler Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A shared vision of the City, Downtown Development Authority, and Old Yellowstone (redevelopment) District as the centerpiece of the downtown revitalization efforts, the project is a year-round outdoor events-driven plaza conceived as a public-private partnership. Informed by a public charrette, the PROGRAM emphasizes “engaging cultural activities” in a region focused on outdoor activity, while the visual identity takes into account the connection to place: the local energy industry, the American West, and proximity to abundant natural beauty – combining to create a community hub.

The SOLUTION transcends the immediate site boundaries and includes entry gateways arranged to allow approach from all directions and offers glimpses into the plaza from the streets, mediated with treed berms that offer a continuous connection to nature. While the architecture – by its arrangement – defines the exterior spaces and is clad in distinct traditional regional materials used in not-so-traditional applications.

The plaza grid is reinforced with string-light-covered promenades that internalize circulation and provide effortless wayfinding while supplying power for farmers' market tents as well as donor recognition plates in the form of an ongoing art installation. Two main programmatic areas are mediated by the promenade - performance pavilion with terraced concert lawn on one side and ice rink (in winter) with splash pad (in summer) on the other – whose orientations play upon the adjacent street grids, sun angles, and wind for maximum shelter. The support facility occupies a locale near the center for convenience while an overlook deck above offers panoramic views and a V.I.P. area for major events. The lower level houses sustainable filtration equipment that allows splash pad water to be recirculated. The minimal footprint of the building maximizes space for the plaza.

The splash pad offers dramatic views of the water spray during the summer and in the winter a City holiday tree that occupies the space forms an island within the skating rink that evokes an illusion of skating on a pond. A locally salvaged rock cone crusher provides a hand-warming fire pit and other serendipitous gathering areas ring the site to enhance connectivity with the outside and encourage social interaction. A bastion of activity, the project has led to investments of over $ 60 million in other nearby projects and nearly a half-million visitors per year and has re-energized a spirit of community. Its strategies have been featured in a documentary.