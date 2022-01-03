We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House Gallery and Addition / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos

House Gallery and Addition / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos

Save this project
House Gallery and Addition / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Luciano Scarponi
© Luciano Scarponi

© Luciano Scarponi© Luciano Scarponi© Luciano Scarponi© Luciano Scarponi+ 19

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Extension
General Lagos, Argentina
  • Architects: Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luciano Scarponi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Alba, Juan Navarro, Lucciola, Madera de pino, Ternium, Ángel Álvarez hormigones
  • Lead Architect: Adolfo Schlieper
  • Design Team:Adolfo Schlieper
  • Engineering:Roberto Paloma
  • Collaborators:Federico Lucero
  • City:General Lagos
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luciano Scarponi
© Luciano Scarponi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a natural environment, the expansion of the exterior space of this country house emphasizes the existing landscape values and brings the inhabitant closer to nature. The exterior space of the existing house is modified because the inhabitants considered it scarce for use on weekends when reunions with relatives are common.

Save this picture!
© Luciano Scarponi
© Luciano Scarponi
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Luciano Scarponi
© Luciano Scarponi
Save this picture!
Sección A-A'
Sección A-A'
Save this picture!
© Luciano Scarponi
© Luciano Scarponi

The place consists of a large piece of land with the house implanted in the center of it, leaving its four sides free. We decided to re-think these typical outdoor spaces in Argentine country houses, where most of the activities are carried out outdoors. We get supported by Jesús M. Aparicio Guisado’s theories about the difference between lightness and heaviness. Thus, the new exterior expansion brings the concept of tectonic and lightness as opposed to the existing house, which is common in these spaces of the typical houses of Argentina’s Pampas plain. The newly added places are coupled with the telluric concept of the house and form a partially separated block from the new exterior roofs.

The new exterior space copies the original shape of the house in its length, and another roof whose slope as opposed to the existing one of the houses closes the shape. All these inclined planes are covered by translucent sheet material to allow illumination from natural light. Finally, the wood filter system allows not only to generate of a space of greater warmth but also to curb the solar impact that the translucent sheet that forms the roof transmits to this new outdoor space, to achieve adequate thermal comfort.

Save this picture!
© Luciano Scarponi
© Luciano Scarponi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionArgentina
Cite: "House Gallery and Addition / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos" [Galería y adición de usos / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos] 03 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974330/house-gallery-and-addition-adolfo-schlieper-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream