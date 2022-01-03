House Gallery and Addition / Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos

+ 19

Houses, Extension • General Lagos, Argentina Architects: Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 115 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Luciano Scarponi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe Systems Incorporated , Alba , Juan Navarro , Lucciola , Madera de pino , Ternium , Ángel Álvarez hormigones Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Adolfo Schlieper

Design Team: Adolfo Schlieper

Engineering: Roberto Paloma

Collaborators: Federico Lucero

City: General Lagos

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a natural environment, the expansion of the exterior space of this country house emphasizes the existing landscape values and brings the inhabitant closer to nature. The exterior space of the existing house is modified because the inhabitants considered it scarce for use on weekends when reunions with relatives are common.

The place consists of a large piece of land with the house implanted in the center of it, leaving its four sides free. We decided to re-think these typical outdoor spaces in Argentine country houses, where most of the activities are carried out outdoors. We get supported by Jesús M. Aparicio Guisado’s theories about the difference between lightness and heaviness. Thus, the new exterior expansion brings the concept of tectonic and lightness as opposed to the existing house, which is common in these spaces of the typical houses of Argentina’s Pampas plain. The newly added places are coupled with the telluric concept of the house and form a partially separated block from the new exterior roofs.

The new exterior space copies the original shape of the house in its length, and another roof whose slope as opposed to the existing one of the houses closes the shape. All these inclined planes are covered by translucent sheet material to allow illumination from natural light. Finally, the wood filter system allows not only to generate of a space of greater warmth but also to curb the solar impact that the translucent sheet that forms the roof transmits to this new outdoor space, to achieve adequate thermal comfort.