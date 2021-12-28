We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Tilt House / MUTANT Architecture & Design

Tilt House / MUTANT Architecture & Design

Save this project
Tilt House / MUTANT Architecture & Design

© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: MUTANT Architecture & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4306 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lunawood, Cor Vision, Quadro 45
  • Lead Architect: Daniel Capela Duarte
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge was launched to carry out the project for a one-story house to be built on morphologically regular terrain. The surrounding area was, at the time the project was carried out, urbanistically stabilized, characterized by an essentially endowed residential area, in the vicinity of several agglomerations consisting of single-family houses and some collective housing buildings.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The fact that the land has two fronts, for streets with different altitude levels, promoted the possibility of deploying the house at an intermediate level and thus strategically separating the pedestrian access from the car access. TILT is the concept that generates the proposal and characterizes the 3-axis rotation movement of the volume that constitutes the social area of the house. This movement made it possible to define the main entrance and, at the same time, enhance the space destined for the pool patio, giving it privacy in relation to Avenida Miguel Bombarda, characterized by a greater influx of traffic. This movement also adds a dynamic change to the ceiling height of the home, enhancing the area destined for the living room.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The programmatic definition was implemented in accordance with the cardinal points, with special attention to the solar rotation movement, so the area for the bedrooms was implemented at the east and in turn turned to the access road with less traffic, Travessa Miguel Bombarda, developed to the more intimate side of the garden. The master suite approaches the southernmost part of this volume and in turn, connects to the pool area. The kitchen was located in the center of the house, enhancing the different relationships with the various spaces that make up the program. The room is set in a central area of the land, benefiting from east/south/west sunlight and where it is possible for the user to have a broad visual relationship with the external surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In order to guarantee the privacy and at the same time maintain the quality of light inside, two patios were designed, one in the office and the other in the bathroom of the suite.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MUTANT Architecture & Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Tilt House / MUTANT Architecture & Design" [Casa Tilt / MUTANT Architecture & Design] 28 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974270/tilt-house-mutant-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream