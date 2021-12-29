We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. D06 House / Estúdio Ginga

D06 House / Estúdio Ginga

Save this project
D06 House / Estúdio Ginga
Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari

© Ian Rassari© Ian Rassari© Ian Rassari© Ian Rassari+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ponta Negra, Brazil
  • Design Team:Bruna Mendonça Negreiros, Mateus Cândido de Melo Costa
  • City:Ponta Negra
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari

Text description provided by the architects. The front facade incorporates and highlights the house's staircase, which stands out in a structural swing and features a large solid brick wall. The volume defined by the shape of the stairs, the lightness of the swing, and the weight of the brick - mark this building with rhythm, shape, structure, and materiality. The shape translates into two parallel volumes split into an area for intimate use and another for social use intersected and connected through the entrance hall. 

Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari
Save this picture!
Elevation - Front
Elevation - Front
Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari

When entering the house, one is first greeted by a jaboticaba tree – which is framed by glass and concrete and makes the transition between the volumes. The right block includes the garage, the service areas, the kitchen, and the terrace. The left block holds the intimate area of the house, in which the program is developed by the two ground floor suites: the TV room and the staircase - which leads to the upper floor of this block, featuring an office opened to the mezzanine, a bathroom, and the solarium.

Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Section - AA
Section - AA
Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari

The strategy of dividing the program into two blocks helped us explore the inhabitants' closeness to nature since the volumes are placed between gardens. With this, we expanded the relationship between the rooms and the outside, through openings and attractive elements, such as concrete benches, strategically located for contemplating nature. Architectural elements such as brise soleil, cobogós, pergola systems, and zenith openings trace the paths of the natural light onto the architecture, as the house follows its movement. 

Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari

The sliding brise soleil, structured in aluminum and wooden slats, shades and controls the brightness of the rooms, and along with cobogós made by varied brick spacing, allow the entry of the wind, preserving privacy and meshing the transition layer between the inside and the outside. Regarding materiality, we can highlight the solid ceramic brick and reinforced concrete, added to the terrazzo floor and hydraulic tile, which demonstrate the desire to make an architecture that uses rustic designs and materials that age well. We must also highlight the use of glass, black aluminum, and solid wood finishes, which compose the communication between the rustic and contemporary language desired in this building.

Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari

Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari

In addition, some interior design elements were conceived within the constructive solutions, such as concrete benches and tapestry in the TV room executed in maxi terrazzo, executed with upcycled rocks from a marble shop, and in the solarium made with colored terrazzo, with a special composition made by the visual artist Gabriel Novaes. The photographic record was made in the last days of the construction work and just before the accommodation of the residents, which, therefore, transmits a building at a pre-climax moment, a free space for other narratives. With this experiment we seek to explore the dimensions of architecture, transforming the building into a stage where the presence of the body relates to and fills the spaces through dance.

Save this picture!
© Ian Rassari
© Ian Rassari

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estúdio Ginga
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "D06 House / Estúdio Ginga" [Casa D06 / Estúdio Ginga] 29 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974258/d06-house-estudio-ginga> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream