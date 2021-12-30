Rancho Tehuán / Co.laage + TANAT

+ 24

Houses • Palpán, Mexico Architects: Co.laage, TANAT

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 110 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Diego Rivero Borrell

Lead Architects: Ombeline de Laage, Diego Rivero Borrell, Juan Pablo Rangel, Federico Aguayo

Text description provided by the architects. The stone marked the starting point. Being on volcanic soil, the mountains are only covered by a light layer of clay that supports the vegetation. The plants are short and seasonal; vibrant greens for five months of rain and dry the rest of the year. The landscape is transformed as well as the architecture. That means that it is built from a thought of transformation of the landscape by obtaining from the land the resources to build habitable spaces.

This house sought to use the resources of the site; walls of stone obtained from the excavation, the vaults of red brick, and the finishings of clay and lime, where the concrete participates slightly in reinforcing the structure while the steel contains the glass of the doors and windows. In the search to build a space disconnected from hydraulic and sanitary networks, rain becomes the fundamental resource, which, when captured through the vaults, can give water to the shower and the kitchen. The bathroom is dry.

This house probably means a minimal reduction of the ecological impact compared to what we generate as humanity on this planet, however, the Rancho Tehuán exercise brings with it a lot of learning (which we hope shows something with these images), in the way of imagining new architectures for a future that calls for a return to the origins.