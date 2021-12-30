We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Rancho Tehuán / Co.laage + TANAT

Rancho Tehuán / Co.laage + TANAT

Save this project
Rancho Tehuán / Co.laage + TANAT
Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell

© Diego Rivero Borrell© Diego Rivero Borrell© Diego Rivero Borrell© Diego Rivero Borrell+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Palpán, Mexico
  • Architects: Co.laage, TANAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Diego Rivero Borrell
  • Lead Architects: Ombeline de Laage, Diego Rivero Borrell, Juan Pablo Rangel, Federico Aguayo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell

Text description provided by the architects. The stone marked the starting point. Being on volcanic soil, the mountains are only covered by a light layer of clay that supports the vegetation. The plants are short and seasonal; vibrant greens for five months of rain and dry the rest of the year. The landscape is transformed as well as the architecture. That means that it is built from a thought of transformation of the landscape by obtaining from the land the resources to build habitable spaces.

Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell
Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell
Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell

This house sought to use the resources of the site; walls of stone obtained from the excavation, the vaults of red brick, and the finishings of clay and lime, where the concrete participates slightly in reinforcing the structure while the steel contains the glass of the doors and windows. In the search to build a space disconnected from hydraulic and sanitary networks, rain becomes the fundamental resource, which, when captured through the vaults, can give water to the shower and the kitchen. The bathroom is dry.

Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell
Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell
Save this picture!
Planta baja
Planta baja
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell
Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell

This house probably means a minimal reduction of the ecological impact compared to what we generate as humanity on this planet, however, the Rancho Tehuán exercise brings with it a lot of learning (which we hope shows something with these images), in the way of imagining new architectures for a future that calls for a return to the origins.

Save this picture!
© Diego Rivero Borrell
© Diego Rivero Borrell

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TANAT
Office
Co.laage
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Rancho Tehuán / Co.laage + TANAT" [Rancho Tehuán / Co.laage + TANAT] 30 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974247/rancho-tehuan-caage-plus-tanat> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream