We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Cabrita Moleiro House / Atelier Data

Cabrita Moleiro House / Atelier Data

Save this project
Cabrita Moleiro House / Atelier Data

© Richard John Seymour© Richard John Seymour© Richard John Seymour© Richard John Seymour+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Portugal
  • Architecture:Atelier Data
  • Project Leader:Filipe Rodrigues
  • Project Team:Filipe Rodrigues, Inês Vicente, Marta Frazão, Francisco Libório, Filipa Neiva, Rafael Gomes, Joana Matos
  • Engineering Firm:Augusto Candeias
  • Country:Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

Text description provided by the architects. Lisbon-based architecture and design studio Atelier Data have completed work on a residential project in Portugal’s Algarve region, transforming a former family-run granary mill into a five-bedroom holiday home. 

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

Casa Cabrita Moleiro (Cabrita Mill House) was once operated by the Cabrita family’s grandfather, who led a typical rural Algarve lifestyle. The region has since become a popular holiday destination, and the mill stood unused. The site was composed of a series of traditional rural dwellings: a small house; a wind well for milling wheat; a threshing floor to harvest grain; and a small corral for livestock. Atelier Data, driven by the desire to repurpose the existing structures, integrated them into the new design, creating a series of interior and exterior spaces that celebrate the surrounding landscape while providing a series of private areas.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

The design has been inspired by the local vernacular. ‘Açoteia Algarvia’, a flat rooftop feature for observing the sea and drying products in the sun, has been reinterpreted and introduced on the new structures. A series of geometric volumes and carved-out voids provide private patios to the bedrooms, while windows, balconies, and terraces strategically frame views to the surrounding arid landscape and the Atlantic Ocean.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour
Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

The kitchen, living room, and swimming pool make up the core social area of the house, of which a series of private areas are distributed. Three en-suite bedrooms are located in the first building volume that is offset from the former exterior wall of the miller’s house, forming a sequence of outdoor courtyards that provide private exterior spaces. Above, a rooftop terrace with a shared jacuzzi takes total advantage of the privileged view over the sea. Two more en-suite bedrooms form a second volume that stands out due to its geometry, with undisturbed views towards the sea.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

At the building core, an exterior patio from which the different areas and volumes are distributed. This patio consists of local plant species and rocks that contribute to a cool environment to deal with the region’s hot climate. This space also acts as a ‘home divider’, enabling it to act as a five-bedroom holiday house or a two-bedroom one with a separate three-bedroom annex.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour
Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

Casa Cabrita Moleiro is a flexible living space that can accommodate various possibilities of use and sharing, ” said Atelier Data.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

The refurbishment features elements and materials that have been locally sourced, are recycled, or have been left exposed. Together, they contribute to the house’s contemporary, minimal, rural character. The architects prioritized an authentic aesthetic that is true to the rural nature of the site. This includes the use of rail track reclaimed wood, laid out in a playful pattern on the patio pavement, combined with small pebbles. The doors throughout are made of wooden strips assembled vertically and painted white, while the structural concrete ceilings cast onsite have been left bare, painted white. The polished concrete floors further contribute to a minimalist interior.

Save this picture!
© Richard John Seymour
© Richard John Seymour

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Data
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reusePortugal
Cite: "Cabrita Moleiro House / Atelier Data" [Casa Cabrita Moleiro / Atelier Data] 28 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974240/cabrita-moleiro-house-atelier-data> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream