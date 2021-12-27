We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Origine Apartments / Maud Caubet Architects

© Nicolas Trouillard© Nicolas Trouillard© Nicolas Trouillard© Nicolas Trouillard+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Nanterre, France
  • Manager :Arnaud Housset
  • Project Management:Laureline Cappone, Francesco Girardi, Nina Maeno, Pauline Fernandez
  • Collaborating Architect:Quadri Fiore Architecture
  • Partners :Artelia, SCB Economies, Atelier Volga, Interface, OASIIS, EGIS/ELIOT, BERIM
  • Developer:Icade
  • Construction Company:BATEG (VINCI CONSTRUCTION)
  • City:Nanterre
  • Country:France
© Nicolas Trouillard
Text description provided by the architects. At the corner of the Aimé Césaire Boulevard and the main boulevard of La Défense, the large white monolith reveals beautiful asperities playing the warm alliance of wood and glass before proposing an emblematic entrance that is both gigantic and reassuring, like the entrance to a cave.  

© Nicolas Trouillard
© Nicolas Trouillard
Invoking our primal instincts, the Origine entrance welcomes and shelters, inviting us to discover a wooden hall flooded by zenithal light. 

© Nicolas Trouillard
Origine takes up the technical challenge of renewing wooden architecture for contemporary volumes thanks to an 8-storey wood-metal-concrete structure as well as an intimately linked interior and landscape design. 

© Nicolas Trouillard
© Nicolas Trouillard
The project was designed with a bioclimatic approach. It incorporates geothermal energy, connection to urban heating networks, integrated photovoltaic panels, natural light, and rainwater recovery. 

Landscape plan
Landscape plan

The energy centre, which manages the storage and distribution of energy, as well as its design and execution using digital mock-up (BIM) also makes Origine a state-of-the-art smart building.

© Nicolas Trouillard
© Nicolas Trouillard
Nature is an integral part of the project. Origine has almost 6,500 m² of landscaped areas. The loggias, terraces, and generous circulation spaces, which are conducive to informal exchanges, as well as the care is taken with acoustics and light, all contribute to this quest for well-being at work.

© Nicolas Trouillard
Address:92000 Nanterre, France

