Yunfen Restaurant / JANG STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a transformed industrial park called STATION. The entire zone in 2021 right after COVID-19 rapidly has become a hot spot for families, youngsters, and creative minds. In the heart of STATION, there is a rice noodle bar-YUNFEN-that aims to bring a fresh and playful experience to customers through the interior and branding design.

Two mushrooms are brutal, they were arranged in different levels, overlapped a bit, and became a giant organic installation together with the spiral staircase. Each steel gill strengthens the mushroom. In the form of the corrugated aluminum cashier, linear wall lamps are exposed.

From the back, wall to the floor until cashier surfaces are all paved with manmade brick tiles, which are consistent with original bricks. Customized table sets, Logo, and menu are all related to the dynamic character of rice noodles, adding spice to the whole space.

Save this picture! Axonometric. Image Courtesy of JANG STUDIO

The original façade had a number of regular windows, they were merged on the ground level into one large opening, thus blurring the outside and inside. The height difference naturally becomes the seating area. Moreover, warm, whitewashed stone unified the wall, in contrast with the original industrial brick wall, which can be easily noticed by passersby.

The upward-growing "mushrooms", tables and chairs are full of vitality. Stepping into Yunfen is like being in an urban garden, standing on the mushroom is like being on the cloud, then you start to imagine...