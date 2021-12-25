We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Akamai Technologies Global Headquarters / Pickard Chilton

Akamai Technologies Global Headquarters / Pickard Chilton

Save this project
Akamai Technologies Global Headquarters / Pickard Chilton
Save this picture!
© Anton Grassl
© Anton Grassl

© Anton Grassl© Anton Grassl© Anton Grassl© Anton Grassl+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Cambridge, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Anton Grassl
© Anton Grassl

Text description provided by the architects. As Akamai Technologies’ new global headquarters, 145 Broadway consolidates their workforce from across six disparate locations into a unified vertical campus. Creating connectivity within the building and neighborhood was a defining vision for the design.

Save this picture!
© Anton Grassl
© Anton Grassl

As a major infill urban development, the design process for this approx. 482,000 gsf tower in Kendall Square was tailored to directly respond to opportunities created through deep collaboration with the design team and the City of Cambridge. This participatory design process resulted in a confident yet sensitive building that fits within the city scale, inspires employee engagement, and supports innovation.

Save this picture!
© Anton Grassl
© Anton Grassl
Save this picture!
© Anton Grassl
© Anton Grassl

A defining feature of the massing, five interlocking bars weave together like fingers to create a series of cantilevers that reach toward downtown Cambridge and the Charles River. Green roofs cover each cantilever and create a network of visible vegetation from the pocket park at the building’s lobby entrance to the tower top.

Save this picture!
© Anton Grassl
© Anton Grassl

The building provided an armature for the creation of the AkaMile, design by interior architects Sasaki. A mile-long meandering path, the AkaMile connects collaborative workspaces, libraries, game rooms, and a cafeteria across the 19 floors of Akamai's new home. This continuous multi-level circulation from the garden to the sky creates a vertical community and promotes interaction among the company's 2,000 employees, newly united under one roof. The color spectrum of the AkaMile palette is visible through the façade, revealing Akamai's collaborative culture to passers-by. 

Save this picture!
Axon
Axon
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Certified LEED Platinum, the tower’s high-performance enclosure of painted aluminum and Low-E insulated glass panels maximizes daylight and views while optimizing energy performance. Ensuring the building's long-term viability and sustainability. Integrated systems include active chilled beams (ACB), high-efficiency chillers, an energy recovery system for the chilled beams and a rainwater harvesting tank for irrigation and cooling tower make-up water. The headquarters is also the largest WELL-certified building in the Northeast and fourth-largest in the U.S., Supporting the City of Cambridge's bike culture and initiatives to encourage alternative transportation, the project includes 150 bike parking spaces and a dedicated bike lane along Broadway.

Save this picture!
© Anton Grassl
© Anton Grassl

Designed to be constructed using an innovative up-down construction approach, the tower was erected in steel in tandem with the basement excavation and construction of below-grade levels. This unique methodology decreased the construction schedule significantly, improving the economic performance of the project and benefiting the neighborhood by decreasing the duration of construction activity. 

Save this picture!
© Anton Grassl
© Anton Grassl

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:145 Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02142, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pickard Chilton
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsUnited States
Cite: "Akamai Technologies Global Headquarters / Pickard Chilton" 25 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974179/akamai-technologies-global-headquarters-pickard-chilton> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream