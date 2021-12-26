House SG / Finckh Architekten

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. The property is located on the southern slope of Schorndorf (20 km east of Stuttgart), directly bordering a protected area. In the north and east beautiful orchards as far as the eye can see, in the south and west marginal, uninspiring architecture. A place between urbanity and nature.

The division of the building into three equal squares and their offset arrangement results in a maximum level of sunshine and orientation towards nature for all areas at all times of the day. Through a split of the levels, the outside landscape and topography are experienced inside the building.

Our building isn’t aligned to the structures of the surrounding buildings but reaches deeper and evolves from the task itself and the context of the location. Ot interlocks with the adjacent green and creates the transition to the residential area.