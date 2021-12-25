We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Hidden House / Architects 49

Hidden House / Architects 49

Save this project
Hidden House / Architects 49

© W Workspace© W Workspace© W Workspace© W Workspace+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Taling Chan, Thailand
  • Architects: Architects 49
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  W Workspace
Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

“Our family is introverted. We value and enjoy our privacy and rarely socialize. Consequently, we would not want anyone from the outside being able to look in at us. But amongst ourselves, we have a very enjoyable rapport. Therefore, we would like to be able to separate the formal public living room from the family living area while providing the ability for the occasional sneak peek”. That was the initial conversation between the house owner and A49HD 5 years ago.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Following that initial discussion, the designer focused on the owner’s requirements creating a unique concept for the project. The zoning requirements of public and private areas became one of the key design concepts. A U-shaped arrangement was found to be the best solution to achieve the architect’s hypothesis in terms of layout and composition. There are separate public and private entrances. A covered living terrace acts as a transitional space and buffer zone between the formal and family living areas. The swimming pool, situated at the rear of the grey travertine wall, also serves to distance the public and private areas. Thus, if the formal living area is utilised for a function, the family living room can be occupied without disturbance and remain private.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

The name “Hidden House” is derived from the appearance of the front façade which gives little clue as to what lies beyond, perhaps even to the extent of being unwelcoming or non-existent. Solid walls are used to shield the interior spaces from neighbours and provide privacy. In contrast, the solid façade allows for the house within its boundaries to have an open layout with more fenestration as the privacy has largely been achieved by the solid external walls. One of the key visuals in this residence is the sculptural main staircase, dubbed “a stairway to heaven.” It resembles a piece of art conveying a spectacle of anti-gravity.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

A sense of dynamism is created in the transitional landing space, where the lower flight of stairs, which appear to sprout from the ground, meets the flight of stairs which seem to float down from the upper floor. This striking visual is created through a feat of engineering. Light filtering in from the slim skylight and tapered ceiling above creates a play of shifting light and shadow throughout the day. The animated light breathes life into the space, like dancers moving to the rhythm of music.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architects 49
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsThailand
Cite: "Hidden House / Architects 49" 25 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974166/hidden-house-architects-49> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream