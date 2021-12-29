We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
PS House / Inception Architecture Studio

PS House / Inception Architecture Studio

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Esporões, Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. PS House is located in a low-density urban parish on the outskirts of Braga, a city of Portugal. The land has an approximately rectangular shape and is located in an area of the accentuated slope, with unevenness and sinuous morphology. It is oriented in the North/Northwest direction and faces a small valley area, located next to a small urban agglomeration and some cultivated fields.

© Ivo Tavares Studio

The features of the house are developed over three different floors, facing North and descending the land, following and 'traversing' the unevenness that it offers, in a coherent functional hierarchy in height, and whose spatial progression is made in a descending direction, that is: functional area, social area, and private area. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Floor plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The house rests on the ground in a 'terrace' solution, following its unevenness and its morphology, in a volume that is defined in three fitted blocks. Each of these blocks corresponds to three different adapted areas of the house, which are organized in a simple and not complex program: Functional Area [above the threshold: 100.00 m] Social Area [at an elevation of 97.00m] Private Area [at an elevation of 94.00m].

© Ivo Tavares Studio

The entire interior of the house seeks complementary green space and extensive views, and its location shows the utmost respect for its surroundings and natural environment, as well as the use of the most favorable area of the land for the location of the building and its idyllic areas outdoors.

© Ivo Tavares Studio

