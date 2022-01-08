We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. The Green House / AC ARQUITETURA

The Green House / AC ARQUITETURA

Save this project
The Green House / AC ARQUITETURA

© Matheus Moura© Matheus Moura© Matheus Moura© Matheus Moura+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Industrial, Brazil
  • Architects: AC ARQUITETURA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  454
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Matheus Moura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ALUC, Brasilite, Carbono Design, Cerâmica Portinari, Cremme Design, Elettromec, Estúdiobola, Gauss Revestimentos, Gustavo Bittencourt, HUGO MADEIRAS NATURAIS, Lurca Azulejos, MAC Móveis, MAIS 55 DESIGN, MARBRÁS MARMORARIA, Mula Preta, MÁRIO TOMÉ MARCENARIA, Rejane Carvalho Leite, Tintas Coral, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Adson Jenner e Carolina Farias
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Matheus Moura
© Matheus Moura

 The GreenHouse was a project entrusted to us by a young couple, who brought a challenging needs program with very particular characteristics. By aligning the wishes with the project's constraints, we realized that the architectural response would be the integration between interior and exterior, while, through the implementation of green areas with lots of foliage the privacy could be preserved. The integration between interior and exterior allowed the gain of full natural lighting, sometimes filtered by hollow elements, sometimes by dense vegetation, bringing to the project a very cozy architecture integrated with nature.

 

Save this picture!
© Matheus Moura
© Matheus Moura
Save this picture!
© Matheus Moura
© Matheus Moura

A contemporary concept of experiencing the spaces was adopted, as well as contemporary architecture, which mixes current elements and modernist concepts expressed in cobogós and tiles panels.

Save this picture!
© Matheus Moura
© Matheus Moura
Save this picture!
Perspective
Perspective
Save this picture!
© Matheus Moura
© Matheus Moura

The architectural approach adopted was the hierarchical organization of accesses (main, garage, and services), in order to seek a better implementation of the building on the land, which is located on a corner of the condominium. The main and service accesses were on the widest lane and the garage on a secondary lane, thus, we were able to better define the sectoring of activities and environments.

Save this picture!
© Matheus Moura
© Matheus Moura
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Matheus Moura
© Matheus Moura

Therefore, defining the accesses in opposite positions, we also defined that the sectors, social and services, would be opposite to the intimate and a large span with a butterfly cover, where the barbecue area is located, would connect the sectors.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

One of the highlights of this project, without a doubt, was the “butterfly” shaped coverage. Despite the plastic involved in this roof solution, it was designed with the objective of solving the problem of the project, where we would have to connect the two blocks, the first being the ground floor (social and service) and the other with two floors (intimate area ) and this solution landed on the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Matheus Moura
© Matheus Moura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AC ARQUITETURA
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDecoration & OrnamentBrazil
Cite: "The Green House / AC ARQUITETURA" [Casa Verde / AC ARQUITETURA] 08 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974119/the-green-house-ac-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream