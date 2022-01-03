We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House in Chancelaria / co.rp arquitectos

House in Chancelaria / co.rp arquitectos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation, Detail
Chancelaria, Portugal
  • Architects: co.rp arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Guilherme Blasco Augusto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Estilos Rústicos, HJ Mobiliário, MACIÇA, Sanitana
  • Lead Architects: Diogo Menéres Pimentel & João de Oliveira Ribeiro
Text description provided by the architects. The house appears in the village of chancelarias’ core – once the epicenter of the daily bustle, is now ceased by the silence of the lands of Alentejo and the restlessness of the swallows that lodge in the church. Times change but the memory remains in the intrinsic characteristics of that humble life.

Isometric
Isometric
The project emerges from the intention of repairing and consolidating the overlaps and fragments that have taken place in the house life course. It is, therefore, the union of a building as ancient as the village and a second volume built in the ’50s. Two entities were built away from each other so that people could pass and gather in their inner space. The space where the voices of the people of the land once echoed, is now no more than a deafening void between two volumes that are intended to be filled, guaranteeing the conditions of comfort and living for the family that now inhabits the house. 

It is this emptiness that becomes the heart of the house, with the role of connecting the social and private area of the house and providing a solution for the difference in elevations. The space is intended to be considered as a whole, is it developed from the creation of a patio that serves as a hinge between spaces and a source of natural light in all spaces. It is thus the multiple elements of the project. In the sense that with its creation, an answer to several questions necessary is provided regarding the quality of the surrounding spaces through a single intention. It is therefore the catalyst of the intervention and the atmospheric aggregator of all spaces.

Concept
Concept

The floor, the fabric that joins the fragments of the house, is made out of terracotta as if it referred to the soil of this land. The materials are as humble as the country life, creating collectively a harmonious synthesis of Alentejo.

Project gallery

co.rp arquitectos
Cite: "House in Chancelaria / co.rp arquitectos" [Casa em Chancelaria / co.rp arquitectos] 03 Jan 2022.

