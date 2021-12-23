Wauhaus Cabin / Hello Wood

+ 18

Creative Concept: András Huszár, Dániel Kiss, Gergely Szőke

Lead Designer: Péter Pozsár

Project Architect: Bertalan Balku, Tamás Fülöp

Design Associate: Csaba Bányai, Tibor Pálóczi

Design Board: András Huszár, Péter Pozsár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth

Country: Hungary

Text description provided by the architects. Treehouses, design cabins, forest huts, glampings - the long-lasting popularity of exciting accommodations is not surprising; many of us want to leave behind the noise of the city from time to time and get closer to nature. Modern treehouses - which take the children’s tree platforms to a whole new level - provide this experience. We can retreat in a canopy-level house or a cabin with legs to watch the wildlife of the quiet forest, listen to the rustle of leaves or immerse ourselves in the view unfolding before us.

Hello Wood’s newest cabin, the Wauhaus, rises above the ground with the help of its long legs. After the futuristic WorkStation and the minimalist Kabinka, the Wauhaus makes new cabin dreams come true. This cabin is designed for those who want to rise above the earth and the hustle and bustle of everyday life to hide in a comfortable tiny house and get a view of the world from a new perspective.

The first Wauhaus is built in an idyllic surrounding on top of the Zala County hills. This specific building functions as a guest house or study, but Wauhaus-type cabins can even be used as glamping accommodation. Built from basic shapes, this playfully formed building is a contemporary response to the treehouse fantasy. Sitting on a steep hillside, the Wauhaus rests on legs of different lengths. The cabin is covered with graphite grey larch planking. A narrow bridge leads to the entrance on the side of the house, which widens into a terrace in front of the door. It has steel railings and a hardwood handrail with built-in lighting.

When entering, the view from the huge façade window catches the viewer’s eye. The landscape that makes up the fourth wall defines the atmosphere of the interior by projecting inside different colours and lights in each season. As another exciting detail, the additional windows in the living room and bathroom are round. The interior of the cabin is completely covered with natural birch plywood, which was also used to create the kitchen furniture and the sliding doors that hide the bathroom and the cabinet. The beautiful pattern of the birch walls is paired with oak flooring.

The nearly 20 m2 Wauhaus rethinks the concept of the minimum living space. Instead of the traditional construction method that has a high ecological footprint, it is made of sustainable building materials as it is typical of Hello Wood buildings. The cabin is three and a half meters wide, which is one meter more than the standard container size. The legs are connected to the ground with a group of triple screws, to which are attached the beams that support the structure. Thanks to the durable construction of the cabin, it will stand for many decades to come and is habitable in any season.

The eco-friendly Hello Wood cabins, like the Wauhaus, offer a sustainable alternative when it comes to accommodation or weekend houses. The eye-catching, sleek design, cozy interior and high-quality workmanship stand out from the lightweight and container houses and establish a new category.