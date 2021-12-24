Odeon Bar & Restaurant / Atelier Sergio Rebelo + Mary Jordan

+ 16

Designer And Creative: Mary Jordan

Project Team: Joana Portela, Jaanus Hallik, Martin Saar

City: Tallinn

Country: Estonia

Text description provided by the architects. Odeon is a bar/restaurant created by Atelier Sérgio Rebelo with the creative Mary Jordan. Built in 2019 at Kopli Street, Odeon embodies the tension between an industrial past and the new Tallinn bohemia.

The ground floor of the Soviet building now has large windows facing a park and its interior blends a Californian diner with a multicultural club, with materials and art objects crafted in Estonia, France, and Portugal.