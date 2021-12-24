We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Estonia
  Odeon Bar & Restaurant / Atelier Sergio Rebelo + Mary Jordan

Odeon Bar & Restaurant / Atelier Sergio Rebelo + Mary Jordan

Odeon Bar & Restaurant / Atelier Sergio Rebelo + Mary Jordan

© Felix Laasme

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurants & Bars
Tallinn, Estonia
© Felix Laasme
© Felix Laasme

Text description provided by the architects. Odeon is a bar/restaurant created by Atelier Sérgio Rebelo with the creative Mary Jordan. Built in 2019 at Kopli Street, Odeon embodies the tension between an industrial past and the new Tallinn bohemia.

© Felix Laasme
© Felix Laasme
Plan
Plan
© Felix Laasme
© Felix Laasme

The ground floor of the Soviet building now has large windows facing a park and its interior blends a Californian diner with a multicultural club, with materials and art objects crafted in Estonia, France, and Portugal.

© Felix Laasme
© Felix Laasme
© Felix Laasme
© Felix Laasme

Project location

Tallinn, Estonia

Atelier Sergio Rebelo
Mary Jordan
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsEstonia
