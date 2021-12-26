We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Gaviotas La Ignacia House / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

Gaviotas La Ignacia House / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

© Jose Pampin© Jose Pampin© Jose Pampin© Jose Pampin+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
José Ignacio, Uruguay
  • Architects: Candida Tabet Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  492
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jose Pampin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Florence
  • Architecture:Candida Tabet
  • Collaborating Architects:Santiago Fernández
  • Construction:Muravi, Rubem Martines
  • Construction Management:Léo Bagurskas
  • Civil Engineering:Nicolas Mendez
  • Electrical Engineering:Leticia Di Fabio
  • Hydraulic Engineering:Mariana Caceres
  • Steelframe:Marcelo Moreto
  • Decoration:Thereza Tabet
  • Lighting Design:Candida Tabet
  • Kitchen:Florence
  • City:José Ignacio
  • Country:Uruguay
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin

Text description provided by the architects. The small village of Jose Ignacio is well known for its social and festive atmosphere, so it is just fitting to take advantage of its characteristics and propose a house intended for well living, well hosting, and enjoying with friends.

© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Upper floor
Plan - Upper floor
© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin

This project outlines two strategically positioned with one cantilevered floor and endless ocean views. The glass-filled top floor defined by volumes placed on a flat platform in different angles and heights, and not aligned to showcase the vista, harmoniously houses the living room, dining room, and a chef’s kitchen with a patio for barbeque grill and wood-burning oven.

© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin

The interior angles afford an unconventional outdoor area with intimate corners and decks boasting ocean views. Also on the top floor, tucked in a more secluded area is the couple’s living corner, a generous main suite strategically positioned for ample views of “Il Faro de Jose Ignacio”.

© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin

A guest area with 4 suites in the lower level gives its guests independence and privacy. Adjacent and separated by a well-designed aperture exposing the back of the internal concrete stairwell are the service quarters. In addition, an external stairwell connects the top floor directly to the street.

© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin
Longitudinal sections
Longitudinal sections
© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin

This project has proved that an ingenious architecture program can defy many topographical and space restrictions turning limitations into creative opportunities.

© Jose Pampin
© Jose Pampin

Cite: "Gaviotas La Ignacia House / Candida Tabet Arquitetura" [Casa Gaviotas La Ignacia / Candida Tabet Arquitetura] 26 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973973/gaviotas-la-ignacia-house-candida-tabet-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

