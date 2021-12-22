We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Teviot House / Casa100 Arquitetura

Teviot House / Casa100 Arquitetura

Teviot House / Casa100 Arquitetura

© Andre Mortatti

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Vila Nova Conceição, Brazil
  • Architects: Casa100 Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4306 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andre Mortatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Artbella, Deca, Hydrotech, Magna Esquadrias, Mekal, Portinari, Portobello, Stonehouse, Tresuno, Uzuni Design
  • Lead Architect: José Guilherme Carceles
© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. The zoning and typology of this plot with 10 meters in front, where the guideline was to build a 300m2 house with a leisure area on the roof, brought us a challenge to seek the verticalization of the construction in a harmonious way, bringing natural lighting and ventilation to the internal space.

© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti

In the study of volumetry, the result created a permeable facade, where its surface is externally covered with folding metalwork panels that move through the facade.

© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti

The house has three floors. The internal program is divided on the ground floor into a living room, dining room, and kitchen, where spaces can be fully integrated when the wooden folding doors are opened. In the background, a wooden deck serves as a continuation of the social space in the outdoor area, and to the side, more isolated is the laundry room.

© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti

The house touches both lateral borders on the ground floor, but moves away from one of them on the upper floor, taking advantage of this premise to create a large glass pergola supported on exposed concrete beams, bringing solar lighting to the interior space.

© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti

Also on the ground floor, the separation between the garage and the internal environment was created with a hollow concrete element, letting light and ventilation flow through the spaces, maintaining interior privacy. The concrete staircase accesses the two floors above.

© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti

On the upper floor, the space is divided into 3 suites, the main suite, with an integrated closet, facing the front of the lot. The large glass panels bring the desired concept to the building where the rooms are naturally lit, and to maintain the couple's privacy, folding panels with perforated sheets create this dynamic and movement in the facade.

© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti

The roof floor received, in addition to a new closed room, an external space with a solarium, covered with a wooden deck and a small swimming pool, also protected by the facade panels. On this last flight of stairs, a new glass roof illuminates the house on all three floors.

© Andre Mortatti
© Andre Mortatti

Project gallery

About this office
Casa100 Arquitetura
Office

Concrete

Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil
