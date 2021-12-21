We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Modhus Gonçalves House / HUS Arquitetos

Modhus Gonçalves House / HUS Arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Hus Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pedro Mascaro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ZELOART
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a modular house, based on the Modhus project construction system on a plot with a high slope, in Serra da Mantiqueira, in Gonçalves – MG. The house was built in such a way that it is possible to have a panoramic view of the mountains, from all areas of the house.

The house is divided into 3 separate blocks, the first block is the main suite, detached from the social block, to allow for greater privacy. The social block has a spacious environment with an integrated living room, dining, and kitchen, in addition to two suites, one at each end. The third block, also detached from the social block, has service functions, with laundry and pantry.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section
Section
The modules are joined by a deck, overlooking the mountains, which has several options for use, such as different formats of benches, fire pots, and sun loungers.

As part of the client briefing, an annex module called a cinematheque was created, located in one of the highest points of the plot, above a large rock, all acoustically equipped for a powerful home theater and the entire music and film collection of the customers.

