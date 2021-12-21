We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. France
  5. 1850s Carpentry Conversion into Restaurant / nara.

1850s Carpentry Conversion into Restaurant / nara.

Save this project
1850s Carpentry Conversion into Restaurant / nara.
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Adaptive Reuse
Barr, France
  • Sanitary Installations:G2I
  • City:Barr
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. As the project takes place into an 1850s carpentry, the main focus is to showcase the qualities of the existing building; a remarkable construction for its volume and materials. The layout places the open-plan kitchen at the heart of the space, standing against an opaque mass hosting the washing station and the toilets.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

These spaces standing apart from the existing walls structure the large and open public space of the restaurant into subspaces, following a simple hierarchy: entrance, lounge, dining area.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The use of stretched felt on the walls, up to two meters high, maintains a visual continuity of the carpeted floor while ensuring high-performance thermal and acoustic insulation.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The higher part of the walls and the underside of the ceiling are simply cleaned and left in their original state as a testimony of the authenticity of the place.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2 Chem. du Château d'Andlau, 67140 Barr, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
nara.
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseFrance
Cite: "1850s Carpentry Conversion into Restaurant / nara." 21 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973901/1850s-carpentry-conversion-into-restaurant-nara> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream