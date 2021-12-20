Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia

Valentino Gareri Atelier has been selected to design the pilot project for a circular economy village model that aims to redefine urban sprawl through sustainability and diverse programming. Comprising eight residential hamlets with co-working and entertainment spaces, The Spiral Village will be created using emerging 3D printing methods and will foster circularity through a waste-to-resources hub, a diverse regenerative agricultural system, a sustainable water management system and renewable energy.

The circular economy villages concept was developed by urban planner and political economist Steven Liaros, together with water engineer Nilmini De Silva, both initiators of Australian town planning consultancy PolisPlan. They describe it as a vision “for a network of high-tech, regenerative villages that strive towards self-sufficiency and zero waste within their bioregion.” Within this planning model, “each village houses a diverse community of up to 200 people and will integrate affordable co-working and co-living spaces with water and energy micro-grids and a regenerative agricultural system.” The Spiral Village, designed by Valentino Gareri Atelier, will be the pilot project for the Circular Economy Villages concept.

We envision a new way of living where people can experience a closer relationship with nature and the food they eat, building a strong sense of community in the process. At the same time, we are looking to incorporate technologies in innovative ways to improve our lives and reduce the cost of living. For decades the common belief was that living in a sustainable village meant renouncing comforts. With the ‘Spiral Village’ and PolisPlan’s Circular Economy Village concept and design principles, we are reimagining the future of living where nature, sustainable energy sources and modern technologies are combined. - Valentino Gareri

The Spiral Village will be created on a 40 hectares site 5 hours north of Sydney, where the Bellingen Shire Council sought to develop a pilot project that would lead to “exceptional environmental and social outcomes” The geometry of the residential structures is designed to maximise sunlight energy and rainwater collection. The village’s water system creates a series of ponds, the lowest of which will be used for cleaning wastewater, which will then be recycled. The project also features a hub for converting inorganic materials into new products or other resources, as well as an agricultural system meant to provide food for residents and help with organic waste management.