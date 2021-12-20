We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia

Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia

Save this article
Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia

Valentino Gareri Atelier has been selected to design the pilot project for a circular economy village model that aims to redefine urban sprawl through sustainability and diverse programming. Comprising eight residential hamlets with co-working and entertainment spaces, The Spiral Village will be created using emerging 3D printing methods and will foster circularity through a waste-to-resources hub, a diverse regenerative agricultural system, a sustainable water management system and renewable energy.

© Valentino Gareri Atelier© Valentino Gareri Atelier© Valentino Gareri Atelier© Valentino Gareri Atelier+ 8

The circular economy villages concept was developed by urban planner and political economist Steven Liaros, together with water engineer Nilmini De Silva, both initiators of Australian town planning consultancy PolisPlan. They describe it as a vision “for a network of high-tech, regenerative villages that strive towards self-sufficiency and zero waste within their bioregion.” Within this planning model, “each village houses a diverse community of up to 200 people and will integrate affordable co-working and co-living spaces with water and energy micro-grids and a regenerative agricultural system.” The Spiral Village, designed by Valentino Gareri Atelier, will be the pilot project for the Circular Economy Villages concept.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Gareri Atelier
© Valentino Gareri Atelier

We envision a new way of living where people can experience a closer relationship with nature and the food they eat, building a strong sense of community in the process. At the same time, we are looking to incorporate technologies in innovative ways to improve our lives and reduce the cost of living. For decades the common belief was that living in a sustainable village meant renouncing comforts. With the ‘Spiral Village’ and PolisPlan’s Circular Economy Village concept and design principles, we are reimagining the future of living where nature, sustainable energy sources and modern technologies are combined. - Valentino Gareri

Related Article

Valentino Gareri Atelier Proposes a New Model of 3D Printed Residential Village

The Spiral Village will be created on a 40 hectares site 5 hours north of Sydney, where the Bellingen Shire Council sought to develop a pilot project that would lead to “exceptional environmental and social outcomes” The geometry of the residential structures is designed to maximise sunlight energy and rainwater collection. The village’s water system creates a series of ponds, the lowest of which will be used for cleaning wastewater, which will then be recycled. The project also features a hub for converting inorganic materials into new products or other resources, as well as an agricultural system meant to provide food for residents and help with organic waste management.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Gareri Atelier
© Valentino Gareri Atelier

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia" 20 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973828/valentino-gareri-atelier-designs-prototype-for-circular-economy-village-in-australia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream