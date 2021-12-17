We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. Bonjour Cafe / Comma Studio

Bonjour Cafe / Comma Studio

Save this project
Bonjour Cafe / Comma Studio

© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: Comma Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hoang Le
  • Lead Architect: Nguyen Quoc Thanh
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the area along West Lake, the building serves a variety of uses. Our task is to design and complete the architecture & facade for the building, and design a coffee shop for 2 podium floors (the remaining floors above are completed for space leasing). 

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The building has a good advantage with wide frontage to the West Lake; besides, there is a certain setback to arrange the landscape in between with the street in front. Considering the characteristic of the lakeside street façade context, the design set out to exploit the "dynamic" of the architectural facade, taking advantage of the backward space of the building to make a pause on the street facade sequence and activate a strong spatial interaction with the traffic flow in front.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

With the dramatic fulcrum from the building's exterior, the landscape motivates the activities of people - continuing from the street, to the sidewalk, to the garden, the patio, and then to inside the building. This at the same time helps towards the goal set out in the operation plan of the coffee shop, which is to attract guests to come in and out of and to use the coffee service on the building's podium.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Basically, a wooden curved arch structure is "inserted" on the facade, creating an interesting boundary between the space inside and outside the building, where the patio spaces are shaped into multiple clusters, provide privacy and openness to the landscape for different groups of people. From inside the building, this system also shapes a unique “glass prism arch” views of the outside landscape. The design purpose is to explore new experiences between in and out of the building’s envelope. 

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The interior of the coffee shop is oriented to be completely open spaces. We divide seating areas with low-partitions, ensuring a view spreading from the area deep inside the building to the landscape in front. Using a combination of raw materials: concrete, brick, ceramic, corten-steel... the interior spaces bring a rustic, friendly & natural presence, pleasing the guest with the greenery and landscape surround.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:129 Nguyễn Đình Thi, Thuỵ Khuê, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Comma Studio
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "Bonjour Cafe / Comma Studio" 17 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973791/bonjour-cafe-comma-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream