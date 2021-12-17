Following a Chicago Architect for a Day

This video follows Hiba Bhatty, an architect at Valerio Dewalt Train in Chicago, through a day on the job. The daily activities of an architect can sometimes seem mysterious. This is likely due to the fact that no day is really “typical.” Designing buildings goes through multiple phases, each with very different responsibilities.

Today, Hiba is working on submittals from the contractor, specifically the door schedule. She has to check to make sure the contractor is accounting for every single door within a 500 room student housing project. This task can be pretty tedious, so Hiba also takes us to a recently completed project and walks us through what a day was like for the various phases of that project as well. If you’re interested in becoming an architect, or looking to join the workforce, or just interested to see how architecture firms work, this video offers access into their daily inner workings.

Stewart Hicks is an architectural design educator that leads studios and lecture courses as an Associate Professor in the School of Architecture at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He also serves as an Associate Dean in the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts and is the co-founder of the practice Design With Company. His work has earned awards such as the Architecture Record Design Vanguard Award or the Young Architect’s Forum Award and has been featured in exhibitions such as the Chicago Architecture Biennial and Design Miami, as well as at the V&A Museum and Tate Modern in London. His writings can be found in the co-authored book Misguided Tactics for Propriety Calibration, published with the Graham Foundation, as well as essays in MONU magazine, the AIA Journal Manifest, Log, bracket, and the guest-edited issue of MAS Context on the topic of character architecture.