KAMPUS Apartments / Mecanoo

© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

© Greg Holmes Photography© Greg Holmes Photography© Greg Holmes Photography© Greg Holmes Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Manchester, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

Text description provided by the architects. KAMPUS is a new neighbourhood located at the former Manchester Metropolitan University campus in the heart of the city. Utilising the qualities of the existing built structures – Victorian brick canal-side warehouses and the 1964 concrete tower – presents the opportunity to develop at the city block scale, creating new connections and a new destination. A melting pot of buildings and spaces, KAMPUS will celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the city with respect to the historic quality of Canal Street.

© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

Pixels and Dutch houses. The architecture expresses the individual building blocks with variations in height to make each facade legible. The alternating positions of accentuated apertures in the facade work to reduce the scale of the brick mass while the light pixel elements add relief and balance to the facades.

© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

The buildings are horizontally divided into three distinct elements: a podium with dark profiled metal cladding, a mid-section with rough-textured red brickwork, and a roofscape characterised by Dutch houses also clad in profiled metal.

Secret garden. The podium anchors the new build and tower elements in a consistent base while creating a defined edge to the street. A transparent plinth will provide views into a variety of independent bars, cafes, shops and restaurants that will breathe life into the scheme and create a unique sense of place.

© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

The newly landscaped entrances provide access to KAMPUS and the interesting spaces between the buildings will draw people into the heart of the scheme; a unique ‘secret garden’ that forms the perfect backdrop for afternoon and early evening social events. 

© Greg Holmes Photography
© Greg Holmes Photography

Project location

Address:Aytoun St, Manchester M1 3GL, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mecanoo
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "KAMPUS Apartments / Mecanoo" 15 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973614/kampus-apartments-mecanoo> ISSN 0719-8884

