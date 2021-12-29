House A.A. / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

+ 34

Arquitetos Líderes: José António Lopes da Costa and Tiago Meireles

Colaboração: Rita Gonçalves

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The project of this house sought to respond to an extensive programme and at the same time, comply with the rules imposed by the allotment. The allotment is located at Praia da Barra, right beside Ria de Aveiro, with privileged views over it. This is a home for the entire family, from grandparents to grandchildren. The house aims to provide living areas where they can be together, and more private and intimate ones.

The house integrates three floors and an attic, each one with distinct functionalities. It is more closed to the north and opens essentially to the east and south, privileging the sun exposure and the magnificent views over the Ria. The access, west located, is marked by a slab that protects and highlights the entrance. On the ground floor are located all the social areas strongly connected to each other and looking for a strong relationship with the outdoor patios. They open mainly to the south patio over the pool and east patio overlooking the dynamic landscape provided by the Ria. The kitchen opens to the living and dining room through two large sliding doors.

In this floor there are also a bathroom and a multipurpose space that allows the extension of the living room. On the first floor, there are three suites, two facing south and one facing east, always looking for the best relationship with the sun and the views. The balconies act as shade slabs to the ground floor spaces. On the attic floor were located two bedrooms and a bathroom for the smallest kids of the family. Once again, the relationship with the surroundings and sun exposure were decisive in the organization of this floor.

The house arises as a compact volume dematerialized by the oblique slabs and balconies. The coating materials such as apparent concrete, wood and white plaster contribute to the levels differentiation, making the whole more dynamic and less compact.