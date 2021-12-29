We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House A.A. / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

House A.A. / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

Save this project
House A.A. / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

© João Margalha© João Margalha© João Margalha© João Margalha+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© João Margalha
© João Margalha

Text description provided by the architects. The project of this house sought to respond to an extensive programme and at the same time, comply with the rules imposed by the allotment. The allotment is located at Praia da Barra, right beside Ria de Aveiro, with privileged views over it. This is a home for the entire family, from grandparents to grandchildren. The house aims to provide living areas where they can be together, and more private and intimate ones. 

Save this picture!
© João Margalha
© João Margalha

The house integrates three floors and an attic, each one with distinct functionalities. It is more closed to the north and opens essentially to the east and south, privileging the sun exposure and the magnificent views over the Ria. The access, west located, is marked by a slab that protects and highlights the entrance. On the ground floor are located all the social areas strongly connected to each other and looking for a strong relationship with the outdoor patios. They open mainly to the south patio over the pool and east patio overlooking the dynamic landscape provided by the Ria. The kitchen opens to the living and dining room through two large sliding doors.

Save this picture!
© João Margalha
© João Margalha
Save this picture!
Planta Baixa Térreo
Planta Baixa Térreo
Save this picture!
© João Margalha
© João Margalha

In this floor there are also a bathroom and a multipurpose space that allows the extension of the living room. On the first floor, there are three suites, two facing south and one facing east, always looking for the best relationship with the sun and the views. The balconies act as shade slabs to the ground floor spaces. On the attic floor were located two bedrooms and a bathroom for the smallest kids of the family. Once again, the relationship with the surroundings and sun exposure were decisive in the organization of this floor.

Save this picture!
© João Margalha
© João Margalha

The house arises as a compact volume dematerialized by the oblique slabs and balconies. The coating materials such as apparent concrete, wood and white plaster contribute to the levels differentiation, making the whole more dynamic and less compact.

Save this picture!
© João Margalha
© João Margalha

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House A.A. / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa" [Casa A.A. / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa] 29 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973573/house-aa-atelier-darquitectura-lopes-da-costa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream