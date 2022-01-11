We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. B&B Italia Furnishes Villa 17 at Amanyangyun to Present the 2021 New Collection to the Asian Market

B&B Italia Furnishes Villa 17 at Amanyangyun to Present the 2021 New Collection to the Asian Market

Save this article
B&B Italia Furnishes Villa 17 at Amanyangyun to Present the 2021 New Collection to the Asian Market

© Wen Studio© Wen Studio© Wen Studio© Wen Studio+ 12

Bringing the latest contemporary furniture from Milan Design Week straight to Shanghai, B&B Italia curated the setting at Villa 17 in Amanyangyun, an impressive Chinese antique architecture.

Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

B&B Italia and Maxalto brand-new collections redefine the contemporary living space through original shapes and context at Villa 17’s antique pillars and interiors presenting the extraordinary synergies between Eastern and Western design culture.

As the fourth Aman destination in China, Amnyanyung is a peaceful sanctuary on the outskirts of Shanghai. Nestled within a cherished camphor forest, Villa 17 is one of the 50 Ming and Qing dynasty villas being relocated from Fuzhou which demonstrates fragments of Chinese rich history and culture. Setting the stage for B&B Italia 2021 collection, Villa 17 is the stage where the sophisticated harmony between history and newness, natural and artisan takes place.

Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

B&B Italia 2021 collection is now also available for preview at B&B Italia Shanghai flagship store.

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

NewsArticles

Text Message Html

Cite: "B&B Italia Furnishes Villa 17 at Amanyangyun to Present the 2021 New Collection to the Asian Market" 11 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973512/b-and-b-italia-furnishes-villa-17-at-amanyangyun-to-present-the-2021-new-collection-to-the-asian-market> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream