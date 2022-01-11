B&B Italia Furnishes Villa 17 at Amanyangyun to Present the 2021 New Collection to the Asian Market

Bringing the latest contemporary furniture from Milan Design Week straight to Shanghai, B&B Italia curated the setting at Villa 17 in Amanyangyun, an impressive Chinese antique architecture.

B&B Italia and Maxalto brand-new collections redefine the contemporary living space through original shapes and context at Villa 17’s antique pillars and interiors presenting the extraordinary synergies between Eastern and Western design culture.

As the fourth Aman destination in China, Amnyanyung is a peaceful sanctuary on the outskirts of Shanghai. Nestled within a cherished camphor forest, Villa 17 is one of the 50 Ming and Qing dynasty villas being relocated from Fuzhou which demonstrates fragments of Chinese rich history and culture. Setting the stage for B&B Italia 2021 collection, Villa 17 is the stage where the sophisticated harmony between history and newness, natural and artisan takes place.

B&B Italia 2021 collection is now also available for preview at B&B Italia Shanghai flagship store.