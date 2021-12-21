Design Trends in Bathrooms: Exceptional Sanitary Equipment

Save this picture! Plural Ceramic Counter by VitrA. Image © VitrA

Today, bathroom and sanitaryware design is witnessing a concerted move away from the mild-mannered minimalism and washed-out pastel accents of the turn of the millennium. Bathrooms increasingly feature either bolder colors or more pronounced textures and patterns, and these are found in ceramics as well as fixtures and accessories, providing a more layered, multi-sensory experience.

As well as fulfilling their basic functions, bathrooms should double up as a wellness hub: a place where users can treat themselves to small luxuries, whether a scented bath or a long massage shower. Dornbracht, for instance, has developed AQUAMOON Rain, an installation that combines an overhead rain shower with a mini waterfall and a misting spray, both of which are complemented by a changing light installation.