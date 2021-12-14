We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Glen Ellen Aerie House / Aidlin Darling Design

Glen Ellen Aerie House / Aidlin Darling Design

© Matthew Millman Photography© Matthew Millman Photography© Matthew Millman Photography© Matthew Millman Photography+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Glen Ellen, United States
© Matthew Millman Photography
© Matthew Millman Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Sited in the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountains in Sonoma California, this single-family residence floats over the hillside with commanding views of Sonoma Valley.

Plan
Plan

The intent was to design an extremely restrained home both in scale and cost, that intimately embraces the terrain both near and far. The homeowners requested a home that effortlessly links the indoor experience to the surrounding landscape. The tripartite diagram is quite simple: two masses, clad in standing seam black zinc, rise up out of the earth and support a third floating glass pavilion that performs as a bridge connecting the two solid volumes.

© Matthew Millman Photography
© Matthew Millman Photography

The first two masses, housing the guest bedrooms, a kitchen, and the entry are positioned on the crest of the hillside, while the master suite, library, living room, and dining rooms embrace the panoramic valley views to the West. A circulation spine running through the center of the home connects all three wings creating a highly efficient plan.

© Matthew Millman Photography
© Matthew Millman Photography

Both the North and the South ends of the glass pavilion open up to the exterior with walls that retract and floors and roofs that hover over the descending terrain. These decks provide welcome exterior space that is shaded from the searing summer sun for both public and private spaces. Stretching naturally South along the length of the adjoining contours is a pool and exterior cooking area. With the walls retracted, the home takes on the character of an open pavilion, providing ample space both inside and out for cooking, dining, and swimming.

© Matthew Millman Photography
© Matthew Millman Photography
© Matthew Millman Photography
© Matthew Millman Photography

The materiality of the floors and ceilings are also clearly divided with the glass pavilion articulated by lighter wood cladding. The warmth and texture of rough-sawn oak ceilings and distressed oak floors complement the diaphanous spaces they embrace. The earthbound masses reinforce their connection to terra firma with solid concrete floors and neutral white ceilings.

© Matthew Millman Photography
© Matthew Millman Photography

The resulting home is intended to be a quiet armature that dramatically frames a stunning natural context while providing the homeowners an environment that fully blurs the line between interior and exterior. It is a structure that fully embraces the power of biophilic design at a low cost.

© Matthew Millman Photography
© Matthew Millman Photography

Cite: "Glen Ellen Aerie House / Aidlin Darling Design" 14 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973486/glen-ellen-aerie-house-aidlin-darling-design> ISSN 0719-8884

