World
Argo House / Megowan Architectural

Argo House / Megowan Architectural

© Tim Kaye

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
South Yarra, Australia
© Tim Kaye
© Tim Kaye

Text description provided by the architects. Located in South Yarra, Argo is a sophisticated family home that capitalised fully on every square millimetre of its compact 214 sqm inner urban site. The design and massing carefully edit and respond to difficult planning interfaces at each boundary and the organization of the home was set up to overcome the associated challenges of a south facing rear yard. All ground floor spaces and circulation pinwheel around a central northeast facing courtyard which serves not only as a welcome focal point to the entry sequence of the residence but also injects natural light deeply into the principal living spaces of this high calibre home.

© Tim Kaye
© Tim Kaye

Curved stone, plasterboard, render and tile walls pair with two highly sculptural stairs to provide soft transitions which provide the home with a spatial generosity that defies the compact footprint of the residence.

© Tim Kaye
© Tim Kaye
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Tim Kaye
© Tim Kaye

The detailing and proportions of the interiors are elegant, refined and animated via several strategically located skylights, dappled privacy screens and an electrically operated glazed roof hatch.

© Tim Kaye
© Tim Kaye

Despite the small site, the house does not compromise on outdoor space. There are four different external rooms that have been designed into the floor plan. The front garden, the central courtyard, the rear garden and a roof deck overlooking the CBD and South Yarra.

© Tim Kaye
© Tim Kaye
© Tim Kaye
© Tim Kaye

Joinery rebates, plaster reveals, skirtings, and steel framed mullions all uniformly align to create horizontal datums which create subtle aesthetic and formal cohesion across materials and rooms. 

© Tim Kaye
© Tim Kaye

Cite: "Argo House / Megowan Architectural" 11 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973399/argo-house-megowan-architectural> ISSN 0719-8884

