We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House Z / Estúdio LF Arquitetura

House Z / Estúdio LF Arquitetura

Save this project
House Z / Estúdio LF Arquitetura

© Edgard Cesar© Edgard Cesar© Edgard Cesar© Edgard Cesar+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
CONDOMÍNIO TERRAS ALPHAVILLE ANÁPOLIS, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio LF Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  568
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Edgard Cesar
  • Lead Architect: Leandro Francis Barbosa da Silva
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

“Surprise me with a house” was the client's demand. The family: a father and two grown children. Three music lovers. His desire was to have a functional house and, at the same time, different from anything seen inside the residential condominium where he would be.

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Given the mission, the idea of ​​a striking element emerges, the robust Y-pillar. In keeping with the requirement, the architecture office sought to create an unconventional project: a house without an entrance door, with a swimming pool in front, and the landscaping integrated into many of the rooms. 

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

A way to provide greater convenience and integration between the spaces that would be inhabited by the father and his two children in their youth. The volume of the house is characterized by the linear façade and the large entrance patio, in addition, of course, to the imposing Y. In the gourmet area, double-height ceilings. Inside, the rooms were arranged so that the highlight is the living room, which contains the piano as a central element. When it's playing, the resident has a privileged and full view of the house's floor plan.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

A perfect place to receive friends and, above all, carry out cultural programs, such as the music soirées, so valued by the residents. The music studio is in the basement, on the same floor as the garage, where there is also a small bar. The office prioritized bringing natural lighting and a view of the gardens to the interior, as residents are used to receiving it. Herein lies the importance of socializing areas. Timeless elements bring pleasant visibility to the use of natural stone, exposed concrete, and wood in the external pergola, deck, and lining in the living room ceiling and in the pizza house space.

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Such natural elements, such as wood, stone, and concrete, bring a noble and, at the same time, cozy appearance to the house. Definitely an escape from the obvious. Casa Z fulfills the initial desire of the owner and the architects: it is functional, practical, inviting, and, of course, surprising.

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estúdio LF Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House Z / Estúdio LF Arquitetura" [Casa Z / Estúdio LF Arquitetura] 12 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973367/house-z-estudio-lf-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream