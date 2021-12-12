Villa Deva Resort & Hotel / Architects 49

+ 24

Design Team: Architects 49

Clients: Villa Deva Resort & Hotel

System Engineer: M&E Engineering 49

City: Khet Sathon

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Deva Resort and Hotel, located near the heart of the CBD in Sathorn Soi 1, is a charming hotel surrounded by the serene atmosphere of the Austrian and Denmark embassies. Guest rooms border a central open space offering an internal facing view of the gardens and pool, evoking a sense of calm and tranquility.

The hotel’s masterplan was based on the concept of “Tha Nam” or waterfront, a traditional way of life for Thais. Various elements create the feeling of living near the river, with semi-outdoor corridors bringing the guests closer to nature.

Refined Thai ornaments and decorative elements were incorporated into the design, from the traditional Thai roof shape to the wooden sun shade panels. The unique carved lattice pattern for these sun shades was inspired by the auspicious “pla tapien”, a plaited fish mobile traditionally woven using coconut fronds. With attention to detail and the spirit of Thai hospitality, a perfect oasis was created in the midst of a modern metropolis to offer an exquisite oriental experience.