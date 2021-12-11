HEYTEA Store at Beijing Qianmen Street / UND Design Office

+ 25

Main Designers: Yingkang Ma, Yanhao Ma, Mingtong Zhang, Runwei Wang, Shubin Huang

Participants: Jiawei Li, Wanling Lin, Xiechun Zhao, Yingxian Liang, Shunlai Li, Yuxiu Zhou

City: Beijing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Qianmen Street is transforming into a cultural experiential consumption block. HEYTEA hopes to pass on tea culture to young people. As the carrier and starting point of brand culture, Stores need younger design language to express and carry. Designer connects tradition, not too retro, but to go to the front with their strength.

Following the oriental tradition, spatial logic adopts an absolute central symmetrical layout, and integrates the habits and aesthetics of modern young people, choosing modern materials to complete expression. The facade of the Store building continues the characteristics of the old Beijing ancient buildings, and the original window opening connects the inside and outside through modern deconstruction skills. Outside the door is the Zhengyangqiao Archway, which runs through the space in the form of traditional wooden beams. Structural beams and columns extend into modern space, and after careful deduction and thinking, new functional and aesthetic forms are derived.

In space, it is rare to hide. Simple appearance complicates the mind, and the designer tries every means to subtract one score of the appearance by using quite hidden complexity to complete. Hide, is usually for presenting. The walls of bay windows were painted with restrained silver paint, and transparent acrylic tables and chairs were selected to put in the center of the Store. The upper space of an orderly cross structure and the lower space of black volcanic rocks set off against each other, in order to highlight the theme elements of space: exquisite tenon joints and wooden beams.

"The Artificers' Record," writes that the weather is limited by seasons, the land is limited by climate, the craftsmen are clever and clumsy, and the materials are good and bad. It is best to combine these four things. The designer intercepted a fragment of oriental craftsman aesthetics, placed it easily in the contrasting scene to enhance the recognizability and interest of the scene by metaphor. This fragmented spatial plot is more symbolic and more suitable for the spread in the fragmented era.