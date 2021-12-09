We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Brunswick Bush Shack / Sarah Kahn Architect

Brunswick Bush Shack / Sarah Kahn Architect

Save this project
Brunswick Bush Shack / Sarah Kahn Architect

© Tatjana Plitt© Tatjana Plitt© Tatjana Plitt© Tatjana Plitt+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors, Extension
Brunswick, Australia
  • Builder:PM and R Constructions
  • Architects:Sarah Kahn Architect
  • City:Brunswick
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. This project was unusual from the outset. Rather than the standard approach to residential additions to original terrace houses where the minimum two rooms is left acing the street and a new large open space added to the rear; this project retained the entire original Edwardian semidetached terrace and included just a single room extension.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The owners, a young family, felt they had plenty of room in the original house but felt the cramped and tired 90’s addition at the rear, housing just the kitchen, blocked the access to the perfect northern orientation and the connection to the rear garden; a tiny green oasis the family cherished. The family loved cooking, eating and entertaining friends and family and wanted to create a unique space to do this whilst bathed in natural light and directly linked to their established bush garden.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Alongside the main addition of the kitchen / dining room, the brief also called for works within the retained original house including a new bathroom in the same location as the existing bathroom and laundry, an additional powder room and the inclusion of a new study space which could be separated from the other rooms when required. The rest of the house was left as existing, the owners appreciating the original Edwardian house already provided generous bedrooms and a cosy lounge space which they valued being able to have fully separated from the dining and kitchen space.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The new addition is conceived as a complete contrast to the original rooms of the house. The form maximizes access to sunlight and connection to the garden, whilst not overshadowing the adjacent garden spaces. The raked roof form allows for dramatic height internally and the subtle angle to the line of the extended roof over the terrace skews the view from inside towards the north and views across the neighbourhood. The entire footprint of the new addition extends no further than the old kitchen, allowing for the retention of the existing garden beds and bush planting.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

An all plywood interior provides warmth and detail, an unexpected and pleasant surprise after the long walk from the front door through the all-white original house with ‘frilly’ original period details. The timber structure is expressed and accentuates the dramatic raked ceiling. The space is flooded with light from the northern façade which is fully glazed, and from the high level window on the southern side. The southern window also allows for cross ventilation and provides a view back to the original tiled roof of the old house beyond.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The new room includes walls of plywood joinery including the kitchen as well as a European laundry and additional storage cupboards. The kitchen is designed to allow the whole family to cook together and gather in the kitchen at one time. There is a long stainless steel benchtop on one side with the sink and cooktop, and a multipurpose island bench on castors for flexibility. The fridge and pantry are concealed behind full height plywood doors along with even more valuable storage space.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The reworking of the rear portion of the original house includes a large family bathroom set within the footprint of the existing bathroom and laundry rooms, minimizing plumbing work and structural changes to the original brickwork walls. An internal nook once housing the small dining room has been reworked to include an additional powder room and a WFH study space with openable skylight. The original fireplace is retained in the corner bringing some of the original period character to the now stripped back, clean space. A large sliding panel door conceals or reveals the study area allowing for separation when required.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The finished project delivers a warm and inviting home retaining the charm and period character, as well as the gracious proportions of the original rooms, with a complete contrast when you reach the plywood addition at the rear. The new room provides the light filled gathering space and connection to the garden that the family desired, and has become the new heart of the home.

Save this picture!
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sarah Kahn Architect
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsExtensionAustralia
Cite: "Brunswick Bush Shack / Sarah Kahn Architect" 09 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973252/brunswick-bush-shack-sarah-kahn-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream