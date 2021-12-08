We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. House PVO / dmvA

House PVO / dmvA

Save this project
House PVO / dmvA
Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans© Johnny Umans+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mechelen, Belgium
  • Architects: dmvA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  208
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Johnny Umans
  • Lead Architects: Tom Verschueren, David Driesen, Rob Naulaers
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. Just outside the city center of Mechelen there is a modernist house from the 1950s designed by Lucien Engels. The renovation of this beautiful house with a city garden was done by dmvA.

Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The modernist design language is a great quality of the building and was of course embraced during the renovation process. The goal of the renovation was to respect the existing design and even strengthen it with a few adaptations.

Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The house has been renovated according to contemporary needs with some architectural intervention. For example, the existing concrete terrace was replaced by a new terrace construction with a distinct character. The result is a contemporary interpretation of the design of Engels, intensifying the relationship between the garden and the house.

Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The functions in the house are rearranged and the ground floor has been lowered. The qualities of the split levels are therefore optimally used and this, in combination with the large windows, results in a play of light and level differences.

Save this picture!
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
dmvA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "House PVO / dmvA" 08 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973207/house-pvo-dmva> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream