We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Belgium
  5. W.PLACE Apartments / B-architecten

W.PLACE Apartments / B-architecten

Save this project
W.PLACE Apartments / B-architecten

© Lucid© Lucid© Lucid© Lucid+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Antwerp, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

Text description provided by the architects. W.PLACE is located on the corner of the De Wittestraat and the Kemmelbergstraat in Berchem. For this purpose, the former police station on this site was completely demolished. The project consists of 25 residential units, two commercial units around a communal garden with a neighborhood shed, a roof terrace, and an underground car park.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

The building volume consists of a maximum variety of typologies, supplemented by the principles of co-housing. We designed townhouses with four bedrooms, kangaroo dwellings, two-bedroom duplexes, classic two-bedroom flats, smaller flats, and penthouse roof flats.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

W.PLACE opens up to the south on the De Wittestraat and is provided with units with indoor terraces. The volume consists of a mix of through-zoned units, living on the street side or living on the side of the communal garden, with the aim of providing as much variety as possible and activating all façades.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid
Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

The communal garden consists of places to sit, play elements, a herb garden, large tree sections, a bicycle shed, and a neighborhood shed: a communal space with a kitchen and communal materials for chores. At the same time, this can also be a place where the residents can invite their families.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

In addition to the communal garden and the neighborhood shed at ground level, we also designed an easily accessible underground car park for all the residents. In the basement, there is space for individual storage rooms of the residents and a communal laundry room with washing machines and dryers.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

The roofs of the various terraced housing typologies form a landscape of lush roof gardens and roof terraces, including one distinct communal roof terrace for all residents.

Save this picture!
© Lucid
© Lucid

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Berchem, 2600 Antwerp, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
B-architecten
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBelgium
Cite: "W.PLACE Apartments / B-architecten" 11 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973189/wplace-apartments-b-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream