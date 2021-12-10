We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Metal Hands Coffee / DAGA Architects

Shanghai Metal Hands Coffee / DAGA Architects

Save this project
Shanghai Metal Hands Coffee / DAGA Architects
Save this picture!
Cabin coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Cabin coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

Camping elements. Image © ICYWORKSClose shot of cabin coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKSSeating area outside the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKSCoffee shop at night. Image © ICYWORKS+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Interior Designers: DAGA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  ICYWORKS
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coffee shop at night. Image © ICYWORKS
Coffee shop at night. Image © ICYWORKS

Text description provided by the architects. Interstellar passengers have traveled the vastness of space and the infinity of time in search of a new home for humanity to escape from a devastated Earth. Finally, awakened from hibernation by an alarm...... Climbing out of the fallen space capsule, the world was uncannily familiar, with Earth-like plants and oxygen to breathe. Everything was so beautiful, but there was a vague sense of something different.

Save this picture!
Camping elements. Image © ICYWORKS
Camping elements. Image © ICYWORKS
Save this picture!
Close shot of cabin coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Close shot of cabin coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

Cutting through the trees, instead of the familiar wood fibers, is a smooth, mirror-like metallic substance. The trees float in the air, eerie cross-sections reflecting this wonderful but strange world. Eventually, the frustrating reality is discovered: there are no humans here, and no nature either, this is not real-world, everything is unreal.

Save this picture!
Seating area outside the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Seating area outside the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Save this picture!
Seating area outside the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Seating area outside the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

The coffee worktop is an evolution of a scrap capsule. After being polished, it seems to have been made new again. The lights from the hatch cover brighten up the entire coffee-making area and add a touch of mystery. Surrounding is the vegetation that grows naturally on the ruins. A beam in the middle of the capsule acts as a support for the entire structure and light pours in through two windows.

Save this picture!
Internal structure of the coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Internal structure of the coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Save this picture!
Conceptual diagram
Conceptual diagram

Visitors can sit inside and outside the capsule and look out at the view as if they were flying a spaceship through space. The immersive space café journey enhances the ambiance to the max. The camping element also enhances the immersive dining experience. The metallic wooden boxes and low seating bring the user one step closer to the surface as if sitting on the surface of Mars with a glittering galaxy in full view.

Save this picture!
Details of the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Details of the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Save this picture!
Cabin coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
Cabin coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

The long table "suspended" in mid-air is derived from a cut tree trunk, and its mirrored cross-section perfectly reflects the world of tall buildings outside the window. Raising the coffee cup, the reflection of the world outside can be seen from the tabletop, as if it were a million years away.

Save this picture!
Mirrored table. Image © ICYWORKS
Mirrored table. Image © ICYWORKS

It is a journey through time, where all one has to do is sip coffee, empty oneself and enjoy a moment of peace in the universe. The design incorporates exploration and consideration of time, taking people away from the worries of life and voyaging in their thoughts.

Save this picture!
The process of making cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
The process of making cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

Save this picture!
The process of making cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS
The process of making cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DAGA Architects
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Shanghai Metal Hands Coffee / DAGA Architects" 10 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973165/shanghai-metal-hands-coffee-daga-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Cabin coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

Metal Hands 铁手咖啡制造局·上海店 / 大观建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream