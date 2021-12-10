Shanghai Metal Hands Coffee / DAGA Architects

+ 25

Design Team: Jianghai Shen, Longxiao Zhang, Lifeng Wang

Authors: Baoning Sun, Longxiao Zhang

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Save this picture! Coffee shop at night. Image © ICYWORKS

Text description provided by the architects. Interstellar passengers have traveled the vastness of space and the infinity of time in search of a new home for humanity to escape from a devastated Earth. Finally, awakened from hibernation by an alarm...... Climbing out of the fallen space capsule, the world was uncannily familiar, with Earth-like plants and oxygen to breathe. Everything was so beautiful, but there was a vague sense of something different.

Save this picture! Close shot of cabin coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

Cutting through the trees, instead of the familiar wood fibers, is a smooth, mirror-like metallic substance. The trees float in the air, eerie cross-sections reflecting this wonderful but strange world. Eventually, the frustrating reality is discovered: there are no humans here, and no nature either, this is not real-world, everything is unreal.

Save this picture! Seating area outside the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

Save this picture! Seating area outside the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

The coffee worktop is an evolution of a scrap capsule. After being polished, it seems to have been made new again. The lights from the hatch cover brighten up the entire coffee-making area and add a touch of mystery. Surrounding is the vegetation that grows naturally on the ruins. A beam in the middle of the capsule acts as a support for the entire structure and light pours in through two windows.

Save this picture! Internal structure of the coffee worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

Visitors can sit inside and outside the capsule and look out at the view as if they were flying a spaceship through space. The immersive space café journey enhances the ambiance to the max. The camping element also enhances the immersive dining experience. The metallic wooden boxes and low seating bring the user one step closer to the surface as if sitting on the surface of Mars with a glittering galaxy in full view.

Save this picture! Details of the cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS

The long table "suspended" in mid-air is derived from a cut tree trunk, and its mirrored cross-section perfectly reflects the world of tall buildings outside the window. Raising the coffee cup, the reflection of the world outside can be seen from the tabletop, as if it were a million years away.

It is a journey through time, where all one has to do is sip coffee, empty oneself and enjoy a moment of peace in the universe. The design incorporates exploration and consideration of time, taking people away from the worries of life and voyaging in their thoughts.

Save this picture! The process of making cabin worktop. Image © ICYWORKS