Musinsa Standard Store / LABOTORY

Direction: LABOTORY, Keemin Park, Jinho Jung

Design And Audit: Seulgi Yoo, SongYi Han, Hyemi Kim, Sojin Lee

Construction And Audit: Sanghoon Lee, Dongbin Kim

Space Design: LABOTORY

City: Mapo-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. We Labotory settled a tagline “Tear down the time - break down time” for Musinsa Standard, as it interprets the spatial concept of timeless through past, present, and future in our own design language. Musinsa Standard Hongdae consists of 4 floors. The first basement floor to the second floor and the 1.5th floor in between. The circulation that starts on the first floor and leads to the present (first floor), and the future (1.5 floor), the present (second floor), and the first basement (past) is expressed as a narrative of the time.

In particular, the media tower, which runs from the first basement to the second floor above ground, is a homage to Stanley Kubrick's Monolith in 2001 Space Odyssey. Also, it was expressed in three design languages for expressing time. These are materials, structures, and light.

First, the change of the materials from rough touches to glossy metallic embodies the remnants of time change from the past, present, and future on each floor. Second, overlapping and segmenting structures with large and small mass shows the dispersion of time and abstractly expresses the connection between time through the structural shape of the stairs.

Third, we represent light, an element that shows the passage of time physics, in various expressions. The filtering steel louvers and fabrics layered on the ceiling express dreamy and ambiguous sensibilities, shown as present, directly projected light rising from the bottom of the 1.5th floor, and expressed the past through light segments on the first basement floor.

As such, Labotory defined the concept of time in our design language and expressed “Tear down the time, break down time” and tried to convey a valuable timeless brand identity to customers using Musinsa Standard over time.