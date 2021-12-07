We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Musinsa Standard Store / LABOTORY

Musinsa Standard Store / LABOTORY

Musinsa Standard Store / LABOTORY

© Yongjoon Choi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Store
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: LABOTORY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yongjoon Choi
  • Direction:LABOTORY, Keemin Park, Jinho Jung
  • Design And Audit:Seulgi Yoo, SongYi Han, Hyemi Kim, Sojin Lee
  • Construction And Audit:Sanghoon Lee, Dongbin Kim
  • Space Design:LABOTORY
  • City:Mapo-gu
  • Country:South Korea
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. We Labotory settled a tagline “Tear down the time - break down time” for Musinsa Standard, as it interprets the spatial concept of  timeless through past, present, and future in our own design language. Musinsa Standard Hongdae consists of 4 floors. The first basement floor to the second floor and the 1.5th floor in between. The  circulation that starts on the first floor and leads to the present (first floor), and the future (1.5 floor), the present (second floor), and the  first basement (past) is expressed as a narrative of the time.  

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

In particular, the media tower, which runs from the first basement to the second floor above ground, is a homage to Stanley Kubrick's  Monolith in 2001 Space Odyssey. Also, it was expressed in three design languages for expressing time. These are materials, structures,  and light. 

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

First, the change of the materials from rough touches to glossy metallic embodies the remnants of time change from the past, present,  and future on each floor. Second, overlapping and segmenting structures with large and small mass shows the dispersion of time and abstractly expresses the  connection between time through the structural shape of the stairs.  

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Third, we represent light, an element that shows the passage of time physics, in various expressions. The filtering steel louvers and  fabrics layered on the ceiling express dreamy and ambiguous sensibilities, shown as present, directly projected light rising from the  bottom of the 1.5th floor, and expressed the past through light segments on the first basement floor.  

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

As such, Labotory defined the concept of time in our design language and expressed “Tear down the time, break down time” and tried  to convey a valuable timeless brand identity to customers using Musinsa Standard over time.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:364-27 Seogyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

LABOTORY
