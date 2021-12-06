Wooden House / derksen | windt architecten

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. Near the South Holland dunes, a special house has been realized, which consists of a visible structure of laminated wooden columns, beams, and floors.

This structure is filled in with an open or closed filling; open with sun and view-oriented sliding doors, closed with vertical larch parts.

The wooden construction is visible inside and out so that the rhythm of the structure can be felt throughout the house.

All this is according to a size ratio that has been worked out in detail, so that special and warm spaces have been created for the clients both inside and outside.