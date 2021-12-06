We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Wooden House / derksen | windt architecten

Wooden House / derksen | windt architecten

Monster, The Netherlands
© René de Wit
Text description provided by the architects. Near the South Holland dunes, a special house has been realized, which consists of a visible structure of laminated wooden columns, beams, and floors.

© René de Wit
Exploded view
Exploded view

This structure is filled in with an open or closed filling; open with sun and view-oriented sliding doors, closed with vertical larch parts.

© René de Wit
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The wooden construction is visible inside and out so that the rhythm of the structure can be felt throughout the house.

© René de Wit
© René de Wit
All this is according to a size ratio that has been worked out in detail, so that special and warm spaces have been created for the clients both inside and outside.

© René de Wit
derksen | windt architecten
