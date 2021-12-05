We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Nong Ho 17 House / Skarn Chaiyawat

Nong Ho 17 House / Skarn Chaiyawat

Save this project
Nong Ho 17 House / Skarn Chaiyawat

© DOF Sky|Ground© DOF Sky|Ground© DOF Sky|Ground© DOF Sky|Ground+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Sustainability
Chang Phueak, Thailand
  • Architects: Skarn Chaiyawat
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  DOF Sky|Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: A.P.K. DAWKOO (1988), Maerim Ceramic Studio
Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking a scenic landscape near the foot of the mountain, this house was stretched from north to south across the plot to let the view soak into every room and defined the private garden and swimming pool to the west and parking area with a small garden to the east of the house. The first floor consists of an open living space with a pantry area on one end and a guest room on the other. Upon the second floor is the private part of the house with two bedrooms connected by an open-air living area in the middle.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Local materials are the essential elements of the house. Floor and roof tiles were made by local artisans whose workshops are not far from the house and reclaimed teaks are from an abandoned house. In order to protect the house from exposure to sunlight, bamboo louvers provide a delicate aperture to the delightful view while reducing the heat and letting in gentle breezes along the east and west facade of the house.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

The environmental design concept of the house is to embrace and respond to its local climatic conditions. Living areas of the house are designed with cross ventilation to reduce the use of air-conditioning during daytime. An extended gable roof and local bamboo louvers along the exterior openings also prevent sunlight and rain. These design elements and the richness selection of natural materials are subtly added to harmonize the house with cool breeze, natural light, and the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

The project seeks for simple design solutions with the use of local materials and construction methods that suits the tropical climate of Chiang Mai and bring about a touch of Asian spirit to the house. With such approach, the project hopes to affirm that sustainable architecture does not have rely on high technology to be aesthetically pleasing and sensitive to the surround ecology.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Skarn Chaiyawat
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityThailand
Cite: "Nong Ho 17 House / Skarn Chaiyawat" 05 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972911/nong-ho-17-house-skarn-chaiyawat> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream