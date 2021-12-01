We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Kowhai House / Rafe Maclean Architects

Kowhai House / Rafe Maclean Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Dunedin, New Zealand
  • Architects:Rafe Maclean Architects
  • City:Dunedin
  • Country:New Zealand
© Simon Devitt
Text description provided by the architects. This resolutely internal house, sited on a steep and marginal site, successfully fulfils its purpose as an urban retreat. Providing compact but comfortable accommodation for four people, the small dwelling is a timely exercise in sufficiency and the optimisation of resources and opportunity.

© Simon Devitt
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

Designed as an efficient thermal cocoon, the house also serves as a tree house, connected through its clever positioning and carefully framed views, with the wider view and more immediate surrounds, especially the kōwhai tree for which it is named.

© Simon Devitt
Section
Section
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
The house, which was designed for the architect’s own family, is an intriguing exercise in self-experimentation – a little box of inbuilt happiness.” 

© Simon Devitt
