We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Government
  4. Japan
  5. Onomichi City Hall / Nikken Sekkei

Onomichi City Hall / Nikken Sekkei

Save this project
Onomichi City Hall / Nikken Sekkei

© ToLoLo Studio© Satoh Photo© Satoh Photo© ToLoLo Studio+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Government, Office Buildings
Onomichi, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Satoh Photo
© Satoh Photo

More than a city office: a new site to see - Known for its beautiful archipelago of some 700 islands, Japan’s Setonaikai (Seto Inland Sea), is the largest waterway of its type in the country. Located in the center of the sea, Onomichi is surrounded by the Onomichi Channel, a key historic point for maritime traffic, and by a trio of mountains home to ancient temples. Used as a setting for many literary works and movies, the area’s scenery has more recently been recognized as a Japan Heritage Site. It has also become a mecca for cyclists, and attracts both domestic and overseas interest.

Save this picture!
© Satoh Photo
© Satoh Photo

Onomichi City Office is more than a government office building. The first and second floors and the rooftop have terraces with a view of the garden-like landscape. Connected by stairwell, they remain open to the public after office hours and on holidays. More than a municipal administrative facility, the goal was to create a government building that would also serve as a new Onomichi landmark, and a site to see.

Save this picture!
© ToLoLo Studio
© ToLoLo Studio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Cross section
Cross section
Save this picture!
© ToLoLo Studio
© ToLoLo Studio

An urban-friendly, sea-embracing design - In making the most of its location facing the Onomichi waterway, the goal was to create not a government building with a view of the sea, but a government building on the sea. Protruding seaward to the south, the contours erase all but the sea from view, creating the sensation of floating on water.

Save this picture!
© Satoh Photo
© Satoh Photo

In addition, the southward slope of the building blocks direct light and reduces the heat load. On the other hand, its gradual setback from the north side urban area lined with detached houses is unoppressive, allowing unobstructed sunlight. Truss columns that match the building’s incline are employed around the perimeter to increase horizontal stiffness and maximize the seismic isolation effect. The truss shape also minimizes the pile count by consolidating foundation beam columns, thereby reducing construction cost and environmental impact.

Save this picture!
© Satoh Photo
© Satoh Photo

Turning the everyday into the exceptional (“wow!”) - Onomichi boasts the largest shipbuilding and maritime transport industries in Japan. Thus, incorporating relevant technologies into the architectural design seemed like a superb idea. The building’s exterior is comprised of 12mm thick steel plates formed at a shipmaker and delivered directly by sea. The soft outer look was accomplished by employing the unique shipbuilder’s “gyotetsu” (roll forming) technique, in which three-dimensional shapes are processed by repeated heating and cooling. Transporting materials by sea meant that size limits no longer applied, so that conventional architectural scales could be re-imagined: hence, the installation of 18-meter wide exterior steel plates and 13-square meter steel sheet eaves. By embracing shipbuilding and shipping technologies, the everyday was converted into the exceptional, with a "wow!” effect. The possibilities of architectural design were pushed passed their limits.

Save this picture!
© ToLoLo Studio
© ToLoLo Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Onomichi City, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nikken Sekkei
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentOfficesOffice buildingsJapan
Cite: "Onomichi City Hall / Nikken Sekkei" 01 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972763/onomichi-city-hall-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream