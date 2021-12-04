Showroom for Stieglitz Academy / AMD

+ 16

Showroom • Sankt-Peterburg, Russia Architects: AMD

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 50 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Alisa Gill

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AKMA , PERMO , ZEN.Light

Text description provided by the architects. The goal of the project is to create a showroom for students in the hall of the Museum of the Baron Stieglitz Academy of Design in St. Petersburg. The showroom will become a showcase of the best works of Academy students and a store of design and art objects at the same time. For conservative St. Petersburg, a rather rare combination of palace space and modern technological aesthetics.

The architect says: «…We were looking for a compositional solution for a long time - it was important not to disturb the existing old-time space, so we placed the gallery behind the columns, turned it into a gate framing the entrance to the museum. The black frame of the new gallery resonates with the wrought-iron grilles of the arches as if squeezing them out of the openings in 3d. If you look from the inside, a new perspective has emerged - a chamber space with warm light, favorable to the explore of exhibits.

The structure does not have permanent fastenings to the floor and columns. And due to the special connectors can be disassembled and reassembled in another place. It is worth mentioning that the students of the Academy helped us formulate the concept of the showroom, they took part in the manufacture of some details and in the installation…»