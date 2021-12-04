We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Mexico
  Mazu 947 Building / RA!

Mazu 947 Building / RA!

Mazu 947 Building / RA!

© Modesto Romero

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: RA!
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  470
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemex, USG, CREST, Grupo JOBEN, Porcelanosa
  • Lead Architects: Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar, Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar, Santiago Sierra
  • Design Team:Daniel Martínez, Alejandro Hernández, María Fernanda Arenas, Joaquin Cosio, Lourdes Gamez
  • Landscape:naturestudiomx by Fernanda Moreno
  • City:Mexico City
  • Country:Mexico
© Modesto Romero
© Modesto Romero

Text description provided by the architects. The MAZU 947 building is located in the south of Mexico City on corner lot between Miguel Ángel de Quevedo avenue and Vicente García Torres Street.The architecture of the house belongs to the modern Mexican movement, it was projected and built in the 60s by the Architect Miguel Giralt Pelegri with the purpose of housing his family.

© Modesto Romero
© Modesto Romero
© Modesto Romero
© Modesto Romero

The façade is made up of two elements, the base covered by black striated block tiles responding to the pedestrian scales and the upper body with rectangular windows that frame the treetops.

© Modesto Romero
© Modesto Romero

On the ground floor of the building the commercial premises are located, around the central patio and the lobby that gives access to the second floor where the offices were placed.

© Modesto Romero
© Modesto Romero

The central patio is the heart of the project and the main space for conviviality between people, as well as the source of light and air that supplies the spaces. The patio maintains its modernist architecture and takes up the forms of the past, integrating a new contemporary language that looks to the future.

© Modesto Romero
© Modesto Romero

Project location

Address:Av Miguel Ángel de Quevedo, Mexico City, Mexico

RA!
