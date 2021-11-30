We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Canada
  5. Fogo Island Shed / Saunders Architecture

Fogo Island Shed / Saunders Architecture

Fogo Island Shed / Saunders Architecture

© Bent René Synnevåg

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges, Landscape Architecture, Detail
Fogo Island Region, Canada
  • Architects: Saunders Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bent René Synnevåg
  • Lead Architects: Todd Saunders, Attila Béres
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

Text description provided by the architects. Saunders Architecture’s new Fogo Island Shed expands the remit of the artistic and creative community on Fogo Island, Newfoundland. Starting with the opening of the award-winning Fogo Island Inn in 2013, Saunders Architecture has been the creative force behind the work of Shorefast, a charity established in 2003 by Zita, Anthony, and Alan Cobb to revitalize the Fogo Island economy.

© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

The Inn is a 100% social business, constructed using philanthropic funds with proceeds returning to Shorefast for reinvestment in the community. Saunders Architecture has been involved from the outset, designing the Inn along with a series of unique artists’ studios that are scattered across the island’s dramatic landscape. Throughout this ongoing project, architectural inspiration has been drawn from the vernacular forms of the region’s traditional fishermen’s huts and houses. The Fogo Island Shed builds on this tradition.

© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg
Site Plan
Site Plan

The new building combines contemporary forms with traditional techniques, evoking a strong sense of place through the simplicity and porosity of its interior and exterior volumes. Essentially a simple timber shed, the structure uses the studio’s trademark tilted and twisted geometry to create visual drama, as part of the wild Fogo landscape and from within the building itself. This architectural typology is an essential component of the island’s life over centuries, housing not just the fishing boats and nets, but also the construction of the boats themselves and the processing of the catch. Whether anchored to the land or set on stilts above the shoreline, the hut is a fundamental part of Fogo’s heritage.

© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

Designed around the notion of ‘slow eating’, the space is intended to foster a social approach to dining, with a long table set alongside an open plan kitchen. Guests and chefs are in the same space, creating an intimate dining space that brings the ingredients, techniques, smells, and flavors to life. The architecture forges a physical connection between community and landscape.

© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

The building has no electricity—a deliberate throwback to a simpler age that has the effect of focusing the mind, increasing awareness of the seasons, the light, and even the flavor of the food. Lit by kerosene lamps, and with food cooked over a stove or open fire, it is strongly reminiscent of the cabins occupied by the majority of the islanders until very recently. ‘It has a strong atmosphere, like the cabin I grew up in as a kid,’ Todd Saunders explains, ‘we had kerosene lamps and when it got dark outside, you went over to candlelight. It slowed things down.’

© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

Like all Saunders Architecture’s projects on Fogo Island, from the Inn to the artist’s studios, the Fogo Island Shed takes a local archetype—the traditional pitched roof house—and then pares back the form, using a combination of old and new materials and construction techniques to achieve a balanced, geometric simplicity. Confident in its simplicity, it extends the foundation’s work out into the community, a strong symbol of continuity, community, and the positive power of design.

© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Fogo Island Region, NL, Canada

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesLandscape ArchitectureDetailCanada
Cite: "Fogo Island Shed / Saunders Architecture" 30 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972700/fogo-island-shed-saunders-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

